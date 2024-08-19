Liverpool are reportedly considering making a move for an "unbelievable" 26-year-old winger who is also wanted by French giants PSG.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are still yet to make a single signing in the summer transfer window, which most supporters would have seen as scarcely believable at the end of last season. A move for Martin Zubimendi fell through, with the Spaniard deciding to stay put at Real Sociedad, and it looks as though an alternative won't come in.

There are still rumours doing the rounds linking Liverpool with new faces between now and the end of the month, however, with Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie emerging as an option, having been a reported target for some time.

Perhaps the player who looks most likely to move to Anfield currently is Giorgi Mamardashvili, who impressed so much for Georgia during Euro 2024. The Valencia stopper would likely come in officially next summer, though, potentially being loaned out to Bournemouth before eventually replacing Alisson between the sticks in 2026.

Some feel that Liverpool could do with a new left-back, given Andy Robertson's advancing years, and Adrien Truffert has been linked with a summer switch, having represented France at the 2024 Olympics. The 22-year-old plays for Ligue 1 side Rennes and could be a strong long-term addition for Arne Slot.

Liverpool eyeing move for "unbelievable" attacker

According to The Boot Room, Liverpool are considering signing Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman this summer, as the Reds look to "strengthen Slot’s options up top". The report states that the 26-year-old was "left out" of his side's opening Serie A squad of the season due to "speculation over his future", primarily links to PSG.

Lookman would certainly be an intriguing signing for Liverpool, not least because he used to play for Everton, so him moving to the other side of Stanley Park may not go down well with Blues supporters.

The Atalanta ace produced a remarkable performance in last season's Europa League final, scoring a hat-trick in his side's dominant win over Leverkusen, leading to him being described as "unbelievable" by Sead Kolasinac.

Former Reds striker Peter Crouch has also heaped praise on him: "He’s got himself out to Atalanta with a manager that wants to work with him, that seems to be able to get the best out of him. And I think it’s a credit to him to be able to bounce back from quite a few knock-backs and return to a Europa League final and be the difference-maker. It’s an incredible story."

At 26, Lookman is a player who could be coming right into his best years, and he could even prove to be an upgrade on Luis Diaz, considering he outscored him 11 to eight in their respective leagues last season, as well as five to three in the Europa League.

It could be argued that there are more important areas for Liverpool to strengthen in, however, especially as Diaz has enjoyed a good pre-season, with a new No.6 in the mould of Zubimendi more pressing than a wide player.