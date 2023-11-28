Liverpool are showing genuine interest in completing the signing of a player dubbed the "most underrated player in the Premier League", according to a fresh transfer update this week.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have looked like a completely different side to the one that toiled so badly last season, enjoying a promising start to the 2023/24 campaign. The 1-1 draw away to Manchester City was proof that Liverpool are in the mix in the Premier League title race, with new midfielders such as Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch making a noticeable difference.

This still isn't the near-perfect squad that Jurgen Klopp assembled a few years ago, however, with further additions needed to make it truly formidable, whether that be an out-and-out defensive midfielder, another centre-back option or a right-back deputy to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram has again emerged as a Liverpool target, according to a recent report, so it certainly seems as though Klopp may not be done with strengthening his choices in the middle of the park.

Liverpool want Douglas Luiz

According to a new update from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, but are not alone in showing an admiration for him.

"Aston Villa’s intentions to hold on to Douglas Luiz will be tested by interest from all of their top four rivals - Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool, TEAMtalk has learned.

"Luiz has been an outstanding performer for Villa this season as Unai Emery’s side have forced themselves into the traditional Champions League places.TEAMtalk has learned that the three clubs above them – Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool – all hold genuine levels of interest in the central midfielder. Whilst Villa’s stance is that he is not for sale, their resistance is going to be tested by the time we get to the summer window."

Luiz could be an exceptional signing by Liverpool, with the Brazilian proving to be a huge reason for Villa's outstanding season to date, as they sit fourth in the Premier League table currently. In fact, Luiz's statistics this year are way up - he has scored five goals and chipped in with two assists in 13 league appearances in 2023/24, as well as enjoying an 88.8% pass completion rate and averaging 2.3 tackles per game in the competition.

The 25-year-old has earned massive praise from Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson in recent times, too, with the Arsenal legend saying of him:

"Douglas Luiz is the most underrated player in the Premier League. No-one talks about him. He turns up for Aston Villa week in, week out. He's box to box, he scores goals and passes the ball extremely well. He's just a very good player."

Douglas Luiz in the Premier League so far this season Total Goals 5 Assists 2 Pass completion rate 88.8% Tackles per game 2.3

Luiz could add even more brilliance to Liverpool's midfield, arguably possessing more pace and dynamism than Mac Allister in the deep-lying role, but also being capable of providing quality further up the pitch, as his numbers so far this season show.

It won't be easy for the Reds to get their man, considering the level of interest in him and the fact that Villa will be desperate to keep him, but he should be looked at as a fantastic option.