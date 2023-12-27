After missing out on a place in the Premier League's top four last time out, Liverpool have returned to their best in the current campaign to sit top of the tree ahead of the new year. The Reds battled past Burnley on Boxing Day to move ahead of Arsenal, but could yet lose their place if the Gunners win their game in hand. Given how tight things are at the top, the January transfer window could make all the difference for the Reds if they are to seal their second Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp.

With that said, and with the transfer window opening in a matter of days, reports suggest that the Reds are eyeing a move to sign one particular Premier League star.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool did well to stay unbeaten in December, given that it was a month that saw his injury problems grow. Klopp lost Alexis Mac Allister, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas to injury recently and has been forced to shoehorn Joe Gomez into the left-back role as a result, with Andy Robertson still out. The injuries have at least shown Klopp where he must improve his side next month, which could see one particular left-back arrive.

According to Graeme Bailey, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson in the January transfer window. The USA star has been on top form throughout the season and could now arrive to solve the ongoing left-back problems at Anfield in the winter window.

It does remain to be seen whether Fulham will sanction the sale of Robinson, however, given his importance to Marco Silva's side. If the Reds do pursue a deal, meanwhile, then they will have to convince an Everton academy graduate to make a move to his boyhood rivals.

"Brilliant" Robinson has already had fine Anfield audition

Whilst some players would need time to win over the Liverpool fans, Robinson already impressed at Anfield earlier this season, starring despite Fulham's dramatic 4-3 defeat. Earning praise as a result of his performance, Jermaine Jenas said on Match of the Day 2: "Robinson was brilliant throughout the game I thought, along with Alex Iwobi. When Salah was quiet it was down to a lot of what Robinson did on the ball. It’s going to be one of those games where Fulham and Marco Silva look back and think ‘how has this happened.'"

The pundit continued, saying: "Robinson was very unlucky to be on the losing team, down that left hand side the drive that he had, the determination to try and get behind Liverpool’s defence and the link ups with Iwobi were great. They just didn’t quite make the right decisions at the right times when they got into spaces. The energy that Robinson has got, still making runs late to get shots on target, he stood out like a sore thumb."

Antonee Robinson's stats vs Liverpool (Whoscored) 4 Tackles 13 Interceptions 4 Clearances 1 assist (for Harry Wilson's equaliser, 24th minute) 2 Shots 1 Dribble 40 Passes

Keeping Mohamed Salah quiet is no easy task, but Robinson did just that to prove that he is more than capable of making such a move to Anfield.