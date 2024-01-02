Last time out in the Premier League, Liverpool's ferocious offensive proved too much for an out-of-sorts Newcastle United side, planting Jurgen Klopp's side back in top spot after 20 matches.

2023 was a whirlwind of a year at Anfield but one that weathered the early storm to emerge with renewed vigour and a rekindled glow that has arrived following the sweeping changes made in the summer transfer market, replacing the beaten-down midfield.

Liverpool may well be top but Manchester City and a host of other contenders are snapping at their heels and the pursuit of points must be unrelenting to prevail, and the January transfer window - which is now upon us - must be used to fortify the ranks.

Liverpool transfer news - Ko Itakura

If the unerring Fabrizio Romano reports it, there is little doubt that credence lies within the murmurings, with the journalist revealing that Liverpool - alongside Tottenham Hotspur - are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach's Ko Itakura.

Liverpool need a centre-back and Itakura would fit the bill, but given that his release clause is not valid until the summer, it might prove difficult to prise him away from Germany.

Nonetheless, a deal could be struck and technical director Jorg Schmadtke will be working feverishly to snap him up.

Ko Itakura's style of play

Itakura, aged 26, is a quick and enterprising defender with a broad range of passing and a composed approach to his defensive duties that ensures he does not lunge recklessly into challenges.

Once called "incredibly fast" by pundit Hans Kraay, the £32k-per-week titan has chalked up 33 appearances for Gladbach since departing Manchester City in 2022, having failed to break into the first-team, and impressed after completing 91% of his passes in the Bundesliga last term, averaging 3.8 clearances per game and winning 62% of his duels, as per Sofascore.

This season, an ankle injury has limited him to just seven outings, though he has scored twice and has demonstrated his energetic output with 4.4 ball recoveries per game.

Given that he would arrive from Germany, Klopp could replicate the deal to sign Joel Matip, with the veteran centre-half rupturing his ACL in December, now out for the season and with his contract expiring in June.

Matip is a keen dribbler and ranks among the top 4% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref - with Itakura's electric pace, this could be replicated.

The Japan international's ability to play on the left side of the central defence also underscores the worth that he would bring, and Klopp could use him to fill in for imperious captain Virgil van Dijk, perhaps even allowing the Dutchman to play on his natural right side, something that has scarcely happened since he joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75m six years ago.

Van Dijk is widely regarded as one of the world's best centre-backs and has been godlike in the rearguard this term as his side targets major honours, having completed 91% of his passes in the Premier League, averaging five ball recoveries and 4.5 clearances per game and incredibly won 78% of his duels.

With defensive partners of similar robustness and athleticism, Liverpool could find the dream heir to take the baton from Matip, and Itakura would succeed in serving alongside a player of Van Dijk's distinction with success.