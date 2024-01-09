What will happen over the next few weeks at Liverpool is anyone's guess right now, with Jurgen Klopp's side firing on all cylinders but perhaps still in need of a fresh face or two.

Of course, it's rarely so simple in football and the Anfield side spent big in the summer, sweeping changes charging through the swinging door like a gale of blustering wind in a storm. Such tinkering has proved a resounding success and whether the transfer kitty can spare further lucrative outlay at the season's midpoint remains to be seen.

Of course, this doesn't change the fact that the defence probably needs a new addition, despite Jarell Quansah's rise, with Joel Matip's anterior cruciate ligament tear ending his campaign and possibly his Reds career.

Replacements have been lined up, though maybe refrain from anticipating such change before the summer.

Liverpool transfer news - Maxence Lacroix

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have comprised a list of candidates to join Virgil van Dijk's backline ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with VFL Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix of interest.

The 23-year-old has impressed in Germany and previous reports suggest that a deal could be agreed for around £25m, with his current deal set to expire in 2025.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Maxence Lacroix's style of play

Liverpool currently top the Premier League table after 20 matches and are currently competing across all three cup competitions, with silverware looking very much attainable this year.

It's unlikely that Lacroix - who came through the same Sochaux academy as Ibrahima Konate - will aid this fight but he could be the perfect option to boost the ranks come season's end, having been described as an "elite defender" by journalist Tobias Kröger.

Having now amassed 115 appearances for his German Bundesliga outfit, Lacroix has backed up such praise with some excellent performances, showcasing his ball-playing skills and defensive composure with regularity.

The 6 foot 3 titan is also powerful and progressive and evidences this through his ranking among the top 20% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons and the top 12% for clearances per 90, as per FBref.

Konate, in comparison, ranks among the top 15% for successful take-ons and the top 7% for tackles per 90 and it's clear to see those robust Sochaux roots embedded in the respective skill sets.

Ibrahima Konate: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Passing Discipline Tackling Aerial duels *Sourced via WhoScored

Lacroix has also elevated his game to a new level this season, offering qualities that really would make a difference in Klopp's Liverpool side, completing 87% of his passes, averaging five ball recoveries and 4.6 clearances per game and winning 60% of his duels, as per Sofascore.

How Maxence Lacroix compares to Goncalo Inacio

The Daily Mail's report also lists Goncalo Inacio as a suitor, but then that will hardly come as a surprise to Liverpool supporters, with the Sporting Lisbon star a target throughout 2023.

However, with a €60m (£52m) release clause and a disinclination from his club to part ways, it will be hard to negotiate a deal.

The Portugal international is undoubtedly talented, however, having been dubbed a "sensation" by talent scout Jacek Kulig and completing 88% of his passes in Liga Portugal this term, also averaging 5.5 ball recoveries and 1.9 clearances per match.

However, he only comes out on top in 48% of his contested duels and this could pose a problem in the Premier League; his passing skills are first-rate but perhaps a more rounded style from someone like Lacroix would be fitting for the Reds.

Ultimately, the club has options and Klopp will be judicious in identifying the player that he wishes to sign, and if it isn't Inacio, Lacroix is the man to move for.