For the first time in nine years, major change is afoot at Anfield, with Arne Slot set to replace Jurgen Klopp and take Liverpool into a new era. And to kick off that new era, Michael Edwards could reportedly hand his new manager an ideal welcome gift.

Liverpool transfer news

Whilst Mohamed Salah's future has been the topic of many Liverpool conversations as of late, David Ornstein has since poured cold water on what was a growing flame following the winger's pitchside disagreement with Klopp at West Ham. The Egyptian's exit would be the worst way for Slot to get his tenure underway, that's for sure, and he will instead want to focus on simply making his mark at Anfield.

To do that, the transfer window will be the key, especially as Edwards looks to make a couple of statements upon his Anfield return. Among those statements could be Carlos Baleba and James Trafford in two deals that would add further youthful exuberance to the current Liverpool side. However, Edwards' biggest deal could be welcoming a Serie A star.

According to reports in Spain relayed by TEAMtalk, Liverpool are closing in on signing Nicolo Barella from Inter in a deal worth between €60m (£51m) and €80m (£68m) this summer. As far as statements go, signing the Italian would certainly steal the headlines, especially given that he's just become a Serie A champion for the second time for the Nerazzurri.

Whilst Liverpool did manage to strengthen their midfield last summer, there appears to be a couple of cracks that still need fixing - which Barella could help with. Having all but qualified for the Champions League again after missing out last season, the Reds should have little trouble when it comes to funding such deals for Slot this summer.

"Fantastic" Barella can unleash Mac Allister completely

As impressive as Alexis Mac Allister has been for Liverpool this season, his best work has been on show whenever he's been handed a licence to play in a more advanced role, with Wataru Endo sitting deeper. But with Endo already 31 years old, the Japan international is not a long-term solution, which is where Barella could come in this summer. The Serie A champion could form an impressive Premier League partnership with Mac Allister.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Nicolo Barella Alexis Mac Allister Progressive Carries 60 39 Progressive Passes 251 196 Tackles Won 25 50 Goals 2 4 Assists 3 5

If Slot can get his midfield right next season, he'll be on track to enjoy success at Anfield, and Barella would quickly become a central part of that success, more than proving his worth if Edwards decided to make his move.

What's more, Barella already has fans in Liverpool, with club legend Jamie Carragher previously full of praise for the Italian. Speaking on CBS in 2023 following Inter's deep run in the Champions League, Carragher said (via CBS Sports Golazo): “He was fantastic. There’s talk of him actually being linked to my club Liverpool for next season. So, that’s an extra £10m we may have to pay on top of the price tag if it does happen.”