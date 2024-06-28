Andy Robertson cut a forlorn figure as he conducted an obligatory post-match interview as Scotland captain last weekend. The Tartan Army had failed to muster enough quality to make history and become the first Scotland team ever to reach the knockout phase of the European Championships.

Robertson has endured an injury-hit 2023/24 campaign off the back of Liverpool's disastrous 2022/23 campaign, where Jurgen Klopp's side missed out on Champions League qualification and suffered a rather staggering collapse in the Premier League.

Aged 30, 'Robbo' may well have seen his last chance, his golden chance, to make history with his nation fly by, and his state of mind was reflected during a disconsolate discussion following Hungary's last-gasp interview.

He has, however, enjoyed an illustrious career with Liverpool; signed from Hull City for just £10m back in 2017, the left-back was one of the staples of Klopp's tenure, having now completed 297 appearances, notched 76 goal contributions and won the clean sweep of silverware.

Most Assists in Premier League History (Defenders) Rank Player Apps Assists 1. Andy Robertson 226 59 1. Trent Alexander-Arnold 275 58 3. Leighton Baines 240 53 4. Graeme Le Saux 327 44 5. Andy Hinchcliffe 219 36 5. Ian Harte 237 36 5. Kyle Walker 395 36 Sourced via Premier League

Starting just 18 Premier League matches last season, however, there's a chance that new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will seek a long-term successor at some point, with an exciting target already being lined up.

Liverpool lining up Robertson heir

According to journalist Abdel Hamed, Rayan Ait-Nouri is set to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer and Liverpool are considered to be the frontrunners. Hamed, who interviewed the full-back earlier this year, has also claimed that Chelsea and Manchester City are also attentive to the situation.

Despite signing a new contract at Anfield in 2023, Kostas Tsimikas, aged 28, could leave this summer after failing to ever really cement a regular starting berth on Merseyside, potentially opening up the opportunity to land Ait-Nouri.

The Wolves defender impressed in the Premier League last season. He would not come cheap, with the Old Gold placing a £60m price tag on his name.

How Rayan Ait-Nouri would fit in at Liverpool

Slot has been welcomed to Liverpool given his front-footed, purposeful press and emphasis on sharp technical skill and fluidity. The Dutchman has drawn comparisons to his Liverpool predecessor, which played a part in FSG opting to appoint him, though Slot has actually proclaimed himself to be "a control freak" like Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool supporters can expect stylistic remnants of the past era in Slot's brand but he will change certain things, with overlapping full-backs and inversions into midfield something discernible during his days with Feyenoord.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has already demonstrated an aptitude in completing such a transition, maximising his superlative passing range in the middle of the park, but Robertson might struggle to replicate it, performing a more traditional, wide-placed role.

Ait-Nouri, however, has the kind of athletic and dynamic approach that could see him thrive. As per FBref, he ranks among the top 20% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 14% for pass completion, the top 2% for successful take-ons and the top 13% for tackles per 90.

This signifies a broad skill set, demonstrating his breakneck quality, successfully taking on opponents and leaving them in his wake.

It's no wonder that the £10k-per-week ace has been described as "one of the Premier League’s best players in 2024" by to Sky Sky Sports' Dougie Critchley, completing 87% of his passes in the English top flight while averaging 1.6 dribbles, 4.1 ball recoveries and 6.3 successful duels per game, as per Sofascore.

He could also prove to forge a deadly partnership down the left flank with Luis Diaz, who has been linked with a move away in recent weeks but is presently considered a core member of Slot's first team.

How Ait-Nouri could thrive with Luis Diaz

Diaz is on Barcelona's radar but is unlikely to move to Camp Nou given the La Liga outfit's financial struggles. Contracted until 2027, the Colombian has a €75m (£63m) price tag and this makes his departure unlikely.

Fleet-footed and indefatigable, Diaz lacks end product but he plays an important role at Liverpool and this could be magnified under Slot, whose system is reliant on turbo-charged wide success.

So then, enter Ait-Nouri. The Algeria international's buccaneering style is something to behold and would allow him to bounce off the 27-year-old winger, also demonstrating the tactical flexibility to drift inside when called upon, something that could see his innate goal threat be honed at Anfield.

Diaz, while somewhat wasteful in front of goal, ranks among the top 6% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and the top 12% for shot-creating actions per 90, so he could be the source of support needed for the left-back's success.

Robertson is clearly a high-class defender and he will feel that he can play an influential role in Slot's system over the next few years, but Liverpool might regret missing out on a talented star in Ait-Nouri this summer, for he could easily move to a Premier League rival if the pursuit is squandered.

Once hailed for his "phenomenal" start to life in England by The Athletic's Tim Spiers, Liverpool must now provide him with the platform to take the crucial next step in what hints toward becoming an illustrious career.