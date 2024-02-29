Jurgen Klopp's teenage strikeforce secured victory for Liverpool in the FA Cup to continue a remarkable season that has already secured the Carabao Cup trophy in tough circumstances, with wasteful Southampton beaten 3-0 at Anfield.

The second-tier outfit took advantage of some understandable discordancy from the hosts to find a host of promising goalscoring chances but couldn't make it count, with 18-year-old debutant Lewis Koumas weaving and scoring with a deflected effort just before the break.

In the second half, Liverpool started to assert their control despite further squandered efforts from the travelling Saints, with Jayden Danns cementing himself as one of English football's brightest teenage talents to net an emphatic brace off the bench and set up a quarter-final tie away against Manchester United.

Jayden Danns takes his chance vs Southampton

Danns has made quite the impression since his second-half introduction against Luton Town in the Premier League one week ago, also enjoying a cameo against Chelsea in Sunday's final to test Djordje Petrovic and lift the first major honour of his career.

But against Southampton, he proved his innate striking ability with an expertly dinked attempt over Joe Lumley's goal when placed through by Harvey Elliott to quell the visitors' hopes of a fightback and set Anfield rocking.

Not quite done, the 18-year-old marksman exhibited his anticipation to latch on to a well-saved rebound from Conor Bradley's shot and rifle into the net, bagging a delightful brace before receiving his first professional starting appearance.

As per Sofascore, the rangy forward only took six touches in an efficient striker's performance to leave Erling Haaland taking notes, very much deserving the effusion of chatter to bring his name into the limelight.

While Danns' display was exciting, and rightly took the headlines due to his attacking prowess, he wasn't the only young gun to have saved the day for Klopp's injury-hit Liverpool team, with Bobby Clark sublime in his performance in the centre of the park.

Bobby Clark's performance in numbers v Saints

Rarely have so many academy members been tasked with filling in for their sidelined senior peers in one deluge of concern, but the likes of Clark have sparkled and proved themself capable of competing for a Liverpool side searching for honours across multiple fronts.

The elegant midfielder, aged 19, signed for Liverpool from Newcastle United when he was 16 years old and has started to earn regular opportunities in recent weeks, with his starting showing against Southampton the eighth senior performance of the campaign.

The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle certainly saw the teenager's quality, handing him an 8/10 match rating and writing: 'Good run and pass to create the opener and fashioned another chance for Gakpo first half and excellent after break. What a talent this young man is.'

Bobby Clark: Stats vs Southampton Stat # Minutes played 90' Assists 1 Touches 70 Accurate passes 42/46 (91%) Key passes 3 Dribble attempts 1/3 Possession lost 12x Tackles 2 Clearances 2 Source: Sofascore

Indeed, Clark played the full 90 and impressed with his crisp distribution - notably completing 91% of his passes - his energy, creativity and defensive application, really starting to cement himself as one of the Reds' standout up-and-comers.

One Liverpool analyst even saw exciting similarities to former star Adam Lallana in his gliding gait, ease when in progression and effectiveness when wheeling around and driving toward goal, with the ex-Southampton man hailed for his "brilliant" quality by Klopp in the past.

It's another win in the bag and more excitement for Liverpool as this remarkable set of players move steadily toward a grand slam finish.

Will they achieve it? Who knows. But Klopp has created something truly special and his legacy transcends silverware, the emergence of players such as Clark showing just how far Liverpool have come.