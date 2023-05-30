Liverpool are in “talks” with a Champions League club regarding a permanent deal to sign Fabio Carvalho, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Fabio Carvalho leaving Liverpool?

The Portugal U21s international arrived on Merseyside from Premier League rivals Fulham last summer where he clocked up 21 senior appearances during his debut season, and despite his contract still having another four years remaining, his future is already very much up in the air.

The Reds starlet was only handed four top-flight starts by Jurgen Klopp who primarily used the 20-year-old in FA and EFL Cup fixtures, but with the boss reportedly “aware” of the midfielder’s intentions to receive game time on a more regular basis, there’s a chance that he could be on the move during the upcoming window.

The Cottagers academy graduate even hinted at a departure himself via social media after Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga commented “Fresh home...”, to which the talented prospect replied “soon”, once again suggesting that he's set to leave.

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Liverpool have begun discussions with an unnamed team regarding a permanent transfer for Carvalho, though it sounds like FSG still want to have a bit of control over his future. He wrote:

"More on Fabio Carvalho news revealed today. Understand UCL club has already started talks with Liverpool to sign Fabio on permanent deal. Liverpool reluctant to sell but possibility of a buy back may be considered as a reasonable outcome given the players desire to play."

Should Liverpool keep or sell Carvalho?

Liverpool will have acknowledged the fact that Carvalho is likely to remain out of favour next season due to Klopp targeting several new midfielders this summer, but having personally hailed the gem “unbelievable” himself, it could be better for the club to sanction a loan deal rather than a permanent as he could be a key player in years to come.

The £40k-per-week attacking midfielder ranks in the 99th percentile for total number of shots and attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty with his efforts having seen him rewarded in the form of three goals, not to mention that he’s also strong in the defensive aspect of his game having won all eight of the tackles he made last term.

Finally, Carvalho provides the boss with wonderful versatility having operated in central and left midfield and even out wide on the left wing alongside his natural position behind the strikers throughout the 2022/23 campaign, so it would be an unusual decision to completely get rid of a player who’s got so much potential to give.