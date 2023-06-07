Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho's behaviour on social media recently hasn't 'gone down' so well with a section of the Reds fanbase amid uncertainty over his future at Anfield, according to Redmen TV pundit Ste Hoare.

What's the latest news involving Fabio Carvalho?

On his personal Instagram, Carvalho recently posted some cryptic replies to a post regarding his involvement in the Liverpool first team this term that seem to have caught media attention.

Replying to comments, Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga commented under his post said: 'Fresh home', which Carvalho said back: 'Soon. Ryan De Havilland, his old teammate at Fulham added, 'Next top model', to which Carvalho said 'All I do now'.

According to Football Insider, Carvalho has attracted interest in his services from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, who are said to have had an initial bid of £10 million for him rejected by Liverpool.

The report states that RB Leipzig offered more than £10 million for the £40k-a-week ace; however, they are expected to return with another proposal to try and entice the 20-year-old to Germany.

As per The Daily Mail, Jurgen Klopp has spoken about what could happen to Carvalho next season, stating: "I think there is a maybe a possibility Fabio goes on loan. But the thing is this was not Fabio's best year in his career, clearly, but it might have been his most important. No player has impressed me more than Fabio, it is the truth. This talented boy came here with big dreams and big expectations and it didn’t work out – it was okay in the beginning but it didn't work out in the end."

Speaking to Football FanCast, Redmen TV presenter Hoare thinks that Carvalho's recent behaviour has been a strange development that will have split the Liverpool fanbase somewhat.

Hoare told FFC: "His Instagram activity, that was very un-Liverpool like when he's dropping little hints here and there and I don't think that's gone down too well with a section of the fanbase. I understand he's frustrated and he wants to play more, but Liverpool have played young players; Jurgen Klopp has picked young players and given them opportunities. He's given Fabio Carvalho some opportunities; maybe he just hasn't done what Jurgen wanted."

Is Fabio Carvalho justified in his frustration over a lack of game time?

Probably to some extent; however, airing your frustrations publicly is never likely to win over the people you are looking to give you an opportunity to impress.

In 2022/23, the 20-year-old made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Liverpool senior team, registering three goals in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, Carvalho has excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of touches in the attacking penalty area, averaging around 6.04 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the first percentile for this metric.

Nevertheless, WhoScored note that Carvalho has been dispossessed 1.2 times per match in the Premier League this term, suggesting he does have room for improvement.

Undoubtedly, Carvalho is a talented youngster and a loan move to gain regular senior football may be the best option for both parties heading into 2023/24.