With a summer to-do list a mile long, FSG's first port of call will be to find the future of the Liverpool dugout at Anfield.

Liverpool's managerial manhunt continues

As the news of Jurgen Klopp's departure finally sets in for the Liverpool faithful, attention has now turned as to who will follow up the German's impressive spell with the Premier League club.

Related Liverpool man holding meetings to pick next club after exit decision made He is planning to use the two-week international break to weigh up his options.

The immediate front-runner for the vacancy has been Xabi Alonso who has made waves this season as the manager of Bayer Leverkusen. Sitting seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, the ex-Liverpool player will be in demand this summer meaning the Reds will face stiff competition to secure his services.

With Bayern Munich also in the market for a new manager, Alonso may have the pick of his former sides when it comes to choosing his next destination. Remaining in Germany could prove the best arrangement for the Spaniard in the short term, making a move to the Bavarian giants the more likely outcome.

As the search for a new boss continues, Fabrizio Romano has given Liverpool fans a big clue as to who their side could go after if they are to miss out on Alonso.

Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool manager hint

Whilst Alonso remains firmly at the forefront of FSG's search for a new manager, Romano has claimed that Liverpool also have their eye on other targets. He reports that the Reds are one of a number of sides eyeing up Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim with the journalist stating:

“We know many clubs will be busy with hiring new managers over the summer, that Bayern and Liverpool will fight for Xabi Alonso.

“I told you before and I’ll keep repeating it…. Keep an eye on Ruben Amorim, the Sporting manager, because many clubs are looking at him, including in England as he’s appreciated in the Premier League.

“We already say that he could be another candidate for Liverpool in addition to Xabi Alonso, but we know that Bayern are looking at both of them. Let’s see what’s gonna happen.”

It had been previously reported that Amorim was on a shortlist for the vacancy in the dugout at Anfield with Julian Nagelsmann also on the Reds' radar. Whilst there is yet to be a clear favourite for the job, securing the services of Amorim could represent a major coup for FSG.

The 39-year-old has led Sporting to the top of the Liga Portugal, boasting a game in hand over rivals Benfica. Amorim has also guided his side to the latter stages of the domestic cup competition, bolstering their chances of picking up silverware this season.

Sporting CP Liga Portugal Stats 2023/24 Total League Ranking Wins 20 1st Losses 2 1st Goals For 69 1st Goals Against 24 3rd

Having scored more goals than anyone else in the division, it is safe to say that Amroim may well be a fitting successor to Klopp's brand of 'heavy metal football' that has earned unanimous acclaim on Merseyside.

Whilst Alonso would be the obvious choice for many in regards to the next Liverpool boss, approaching Amorim could prove an equally effective decision and save FSG the headache of entering a bidding war for the Spaniard's services.