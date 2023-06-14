Liverpool are expected to be active in the summer transfer market after a difficult season and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on the club's pursuit of a potential target.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Micky van de Ven?

Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have been "following" VfL Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"Now for Van de Ven is a player they've been following for a long time. Let's see if they decide to enter into it or not. But it's just about following the player nothing else at the moment honestly."

Who would Micky van de Ven replace in the Liverpool team?

The highest priority for Jurgen Klopp and his new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is clearly to rebuild the midfield presence in the squad, with Alexis Mac Allister already confirmed as the first signing of the summer.

Having said that, there is an element of pressure mounting on the club to consider their defensive options too as both Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip well into their 30s at this point, with the latter entering the last year of his contract next season.

Indeed, the German coach has started to establish Ibrahima Konate as a starter in the first team but bringing in some more youthful talent and fresh depth in the defensive set-up would be massively advantageous as Liverpool attempt to build the next generation of success at Anfield.

As a result, the signing of van de Ven could be a great opportunity for Klopp and could provide him with the dream heir for Matip to learn the ropes as his understudy in preparation for the chance that the defender departs as a free agent next summer.

Over 33 Bundesliga appearances, the 22-year-old Dutchman - hailed "dominant" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - has tallied up an 88% pass completion rate, 11 clean sheets and successfully completed 70% of his dribbles, as well as averaging 1.4 tackles, 3.1 clearances, 64 touches and 3.8 duels won per game, proving that he is a huge presence with reliable defensive traits.

Not only that, van de Ven ranked second for pass interceptions in his own half in the entire Bundesliga this season, as well as ranking in the top five for tackles in his own half and the top ten for blocked shots, as per One Versus One.

With that being said, it is reported that the Wolfsburg colossus has a price tag of €30m (£26m) which would fit FSG's strict financial structure perfectly, so a potential move for van de Ven is definitely one to watch for Liverpool this summer.