Liverpool will sign at least one more player during the summer transfer window, according to a key update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the transfer latest at Liverpool?

It has been a curious summer transfer window at Anfield to date - one that started promisingly, but is now threatening to peter out the longer it goes on.

The arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively were undoubtedly exciting, with the pair expected to make a big difference in midfield, providing fresh legs and technical quality in the middle of the park.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

Since then, however, no new players have come in, while a host of midfielders have moved on, from out-of-contract trio James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, to ageing duo Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who have gone to Saudi Arabia.

It is clear that further reinforcements are required before the window shuts at the end of this month, but with the Reds' Premier League opener away to Chelsea now less than a week away, it is a concerning situation, considering there isn't a single out-and-out defensive midfielder at the club currently.

Will Liverpool sign more players?

Speaking to Born and Red on YouTube [via Empire of the Kop], Romano provided a key update on Liverpool's transfer situation, saying he believes more new faces are on their way to Anfield:

"In the final few weeks of the window I expect Liverpool to sign for sure one player, at least two, could be three if they find a good opportunity.

"They’re really working on that. They’re having daily contacts. Their style is to go player-by-player and negotiation-by-negotiation because this is how Liverpool work. But I think they will be very busy in the final weeks."

This is clearly an update that many Liverpool fans will want to hear, at a time where plenty of them are growing restless at the lack of business on show. Last summer, owners FSG were negligent in not making enough transfer funds available, and it led to very few reinforcements and a bitterly disappointing campaign.

The same simply cannot afford to happen this time around, and between now and the end of August, at least one midfielder and a left-sided centre-back need to come in, although two players who are capable of thriving as a No.6 would be ideal.

Southampton's Romeo Lavia has been a long-term target, and while things have gone a little muted on the situation of late, it would be a surprise if Liverpool didn't snap him up at this point, with Saints eventually accepting a bid for him.

Fluminense midfielder Andre is another who could possibly come in and bolster the Reds' midfield options, while someone like Sporting CP's highly-rated defender Goncalo Inacio would be just what Jurgen Klopp is looking for at the back, coming in and providing competition for places, and acting as an upgrade on both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

It cannot be stressed how key the next few weeks are at Liverpool, and if no business is done in that time, FSG will deserve every ounce of criticism that comes their way.