Liverpool are believed to be leading the race to sign an "exceptional" player over Manchester United this summer, according to a new report.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds' midfield may be stocked full of elite-level talent currently, including first-choice trio Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but they have been linked with a move for Monaco ace Lamine Camara.

The 21-year-old is an exciting young prospect who could provide Arne Slot further depth in the middle of the park, registering six assists in Ligue 1, despite often being deployed in a defensive midfield role.

Liverpool have been mentioned as an option for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, which would send shockwaves across Merseyside if he made the move from Goodison Park to Anfield. In truth, it is hard to imagine the Blues allowing it to happen, but he is an excellent player who could be a great addition.

Perhaps the most eye-catching Reds transfer rumour of late has seen them linked with a stunning move for Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal. The teenager is one of the best attacking players in world football currently, and he would be a remarkable addition for Slot. Barca surely won't be entertaining the prospect of letting him go, though.

Liverpool lead race to sign "exceptional" £80m ace

According to The Daily Star print edition on Sunday [via The Faithful MUFC], Liverpool and FSG are in pole position to complete the signing of RB Leipzig ace Xavi Simons in the summer transfer window.

United have reportedly held talks over a move for the 21-year-old Dutchman, but it looks like the Reds are leading the race to snap up the £80m-rated attacker ahead of United and Man City.