Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot has handed Jurgen Klopp a potential boost by admitting that he was a fan of the club growing up amid links of a move to the Premier League.

Football Insider have reported that the Reds are hoping to make at least two new central signings this summer, and with the 27-year-old set to be out of contract at the end of the season, it appears that the boss has set his sights on the soon-to-be free agent.

According to 90min, FSG have already made contact regarding a deal for the midfielder and have asked Juventus to keep them informed of his situation, though it sounds like he’s already thought about his future ambitions.

The French international has openly admitted that it’s his dream to one day seal a move to England, specifically the top flight, and he may have now hinted where he is hoping to end up.

Speaking during an interview with Italian outlet Tuttosport (via TEAMtalk), Rabiot claimed that his future at Juventus is still up in the air but name-dropped Liverpool in a random claim that will excite supporters. He said:

“There’s [a] possibility of leaving, but there is also the possibility of signing another contract with Juventus. I feel good in Turin.

“I’m doing well here, I also have [a] good relationship with the manager.

“I loved Liverpool a lot because I was a fan of Steven Gerrard, who made me dream… and so therefore I followed the Reds.

“My other idol was Zinedine Zidane.”

The Verdict: Get it done…

Rabiot has been dubbed a ‘monster’ by journalist Robin Bairner and Liverpool should act fast to make sure they get this deal over the line ahead of their fellow competitors.

The Adidas-sponsored star currently averages 1.8 tackles and 1.2 clearances per league game, showing his desire to win back possession and stop attacks, but he is arguably much stronger in the offensive aspect of his skillset (WhoScored).

The left-footed playmaker has posted 67 goal contributions throughout his career and ranks in the 86th percentile for most touches in the attacking penalty area by central midfielders, highlighting his aim to consistently contribute in the final third.

Finally, Rabiot has won 24 trophies at both club and international level since first emerging onto the professional scene so knows what it takes to achieve success at the highest level, making this a match made in heaven for both parties.