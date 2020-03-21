Alexander-Arnold is the world’s most valuable right-back

Liverpool’s Premier League campaign could hardly have been any better.

They have won 27 out of 29 matches in the English top flight, and they lead the table by 25 points. The division’s suspension due to the current pandemic may only delay the inevitable – the Reds lifting the title at the end of the season – though naturally there are concerns that the season may not be finished.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has played a huge part in that, and it is worth remembering where he has come from. In January 2018, he was worth just £7.2m as per Transfermarkt. That figure now stands at a monumental £99m, making him the most valuable right-back on the planet.

Here, we look at three reasons behind that rise.

Full breakout campaign in 2018/19

Last term was the first campaign in which the England international was Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice right-back throughout the season – he made 29 appearances – and he repaid the 52-year-old’s faith in him as he helped revolutionise the role of a full-back. His 16 assists in all competitions was the most of any of his teammates, whilst only Eden Hazard and Ryan Fraser managed more than his 12 in the Premier League.

He also earned his first England cap in the summer between the 17/18 and 18/19 season – all in all, it was a big campaign for the 21-year-old.

Champions League win

Most players will never know the feeling of lifting Europe’s premier club competition, but even at his young age, Alexander-Arnold has tasted that ultimate success. Last term, the Anfield outfit defeated Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid, with the Liverpudlian playing in 11 of the 13 matches during their run.

His corner-kick assist for Divock Origi in the semi-final second leg against Barcelona, a match the Reds won 4-0 after losing 3-0 in the Camp Nou, has become an iconic scene from the tournament.

With four assists in those 11 matches, he more than made played his part.

Kevin De Bruyne comparison

Alexander-Arnold is arguably Liverpool’s most creative player. Once again this season, he leads the way for his side in terms of assists, whilst he is second in the Premier League as well.

Only Kevin De Bruyne stands between himself and top spot.

The Belgium international is arguably the best provider in England right now – he has managed at least 15 assists in each of the last three league seasons, including this one – and is probably the standard-bearer.

Alexander-Arnold, though has been compared to the 28-year-old (Sky Sports via The Daily Mirror), and it is hard to argue with those comparisons. That just goes to show how good the youngster actually is, and why his value has rocketed in recent years.

Liverpool supporters will be hoping his exponential rise continues for the foreseeable future.