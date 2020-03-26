Robertson has risen to world’s number one LB at Liverpool

Less than three years ago, Andrew Robertson was relegated to the Championship with Hull City.

He has come a long way since then. Now with Liverpool, he has risen to the very top of the game, and is arguably the best left-back in the world right now. Whilst Jurgen Klopp has made some fantastic signings, such as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, the £8m the Reds paid for the Scotland international is amongst the best deals he has ever completed.

His Transfermarkt value has reflected that meteoric rise. In January of 2018, he was worth just £9m – now, that number stands at a huge £72m, making him the most valuable in his position on the planet.

Here, we take a look at three things that have contributed to his increase.

Two Champions League finals in two years

Most players will never have the pleasure of playing in even one Champions League final, never mind two – but Robertson is one of those to be in included in that select second group. His first appearance in European club football’s showpiece came in the 2018 edition, when Liverpool faced Real Madrid in Kiev – unfortunately for him, the Reds were on the losing side that night, succumbing 3-1.

He didn’t have long to wait to make things right, though. Just 12 months later, he was once again on the biggest stage of them all, this time facing Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. Unlike the year before, he got his hands on Old Big Ears as the Anfield outfit prevailed 2-0.

2018/19 season

Whilst he was a regular for Klopp during the 2017/18 season – he played 30 times in all competitions – it was during the following campaign when he really introduced himself to a wider audience. He was one of the first names on the boss’ teamsheet, playing 48 times across the Premier League and Champions League.

All in all, he managed 13 assists from a defensive position, which was the second most amongst all of his teammates. Along with Trent Alexander-Arnold – who led the way with 16 – they revolutionised the full-back role, proving to be some of the most creative forces in the side despite their deeper roles.

UEFA Team of the Year

The UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year is voted for by the supporters who, at the end of the day, are the ultimate critics of the sport. Obviously, Liverpool dominated the team from last year given they lifted the Champions League, but it wasn’t a total whitewash – only five of Klopp’s men were included in the side.

25-year-old Robertson, though, was one of those who made the cut. He was joined by Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, whilst he also beat the likes of Marcelo, Jordi Alba and David Alaba to a spot. The fact he beat those stars of world football says all you need to know about his current stature in the sport.