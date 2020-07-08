Anfield

Key information about Anfield

Anfield was built in 1884 and is now the home of Liverpool football club. The stadium is located in the city of Liverpool on Merseyside and less than a mile away from Goodison Park, Everton’s own ground.

Its current capacity stands at 54,074 and it has a pitch that measures 101m by 68m. The surface is covered with GrassMaster’s hybrid turf and it has undersoil heating installed. There is no running track surrounding it.

Anfield’s record attendance was set on 2 February 1952 when 61,905 supporters watched Liverpool play Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A history of Anfield

Anfield was built back in 1884 but when it was first opened for business, it were actually Everton who first settled into Liverpool’s now holy ground. The stadium got its name from the old town land of ‘Annefield’ just outside New Ross over in Ireland and with the Toffees calling it home for a while, the first game ever played there was actually between Everton and Earlestown, ending in a 5-0 victory for the ‘hosts’.

However, some dispute over the rent at their new ground resulted in Everton leaving for Goodison Park in 1891 and just a year after that, the newly-formed Liverpool F.C. and Athletic Grounds Ltd would move in. The inaugural clash at the stadium for the Reds was a friendly against Rotherham Town with the game ending in a resounding 7-1 victory for the home side.

Liverpool’s first official Football League match at Anfield, however, was played on 9 September 1893 in front of 5,000 supporters as the Reds thrashed Lincoln City 4–0. This period was also when the club first started to improve their ground, erecting a new stand on the site of the current Main Stand in 1895 and then following it up with another one at the Anfield Road end in 1903.

More construction followed suit in 1905 with a stand along the Walton Breck Road which would later be known as the Spion Kop. The progress was somewhat halted for a while and until 1928 when the Kop was revamped and extended to host 30,000 fans in an all-standing area and the roof was added as well.

Soon afterwards, in 1958, Anfield would register its highest ever attendance with 61,905 people watching their clash with Wolves. Between 1963 and 1973, they also demolished the Main Stand and replaced it with a new one. In the 1980s, however, the first plans to convert Anfield into an all-seater were set into motion and in 1982, the iconic Shankly Gates were constructed.

Some of the last developments made at the ground date back to the 1990s, when the Centenary Stand was improved and the Kop converted into an all-seater stand. Finally in 1998, a second tier on the Anfield Road Stand was added.

Since then, plans to move to a different stadium were scrapped in favour of simply improving Anfield further, which resulted in increasing the capacity by redeveloping the Main Stand and possibly expanding the Anfield Road Stand as well with the second phase of total redevelopment set to finish in 2022.

Tickets to watch Liverpool at Anfield

All tickets to watch Liverpool play at Anfield can be found on the club’s official website. The cost varies depending on the stand that is chosen as well as the age group of the buyer but the most expensive adult ticket costs £59 and the cheapest £9.

Liverpool also offer season tickets to their supporters and more information can be found on the aforementioned website.

