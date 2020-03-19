Liverpool fan account pokes fun at Karen Brady

Liverpool fan account This is Anfield has poked fun at West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady following the Premier League’s latest announcement with a three-word message.

It comes after the 50-year-old publicly made claims that the current season should be “null and void” as a result of the suspension, which would undoubtedly serve the Hammers well as they are embroiled in a relegation battle.

They tweeted this…

. @karren_brady U ok hun? — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 19, 2020

The Premier League have extended the season delay until April 30th at the earliest as they aim to try and complete the remaining nine fixtures after then.

Brady’s outlandish remarks would have denied Liverpool their first-ever title in the Premier League, so understandably, those close to the Merseyside front-runners were keen to rubbish such talk.

Which is why This is Anfield have instantly tweeted her following the news as this update swings in favour of Liverpool rather than the east London strugglers.

