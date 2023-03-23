Liverpool have learned that they will have to pay £11m should they want to bring Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to the Premier League, according to reports.

The Lowdown: Klopp’s admiration

The Dutch goalkeeper isn’t out of contract at the Lotto Park until 2025, but the fact that he is Brian Riemer’s overall third-best-performing player with a match rating of 7.07 shows just how good he is at preventing goals between the sticks.

Belgian outlet HLN reported on Saturday that the Reds are set to battle it out with top-flight rivals Manchester United for the 20-year-old’s signature this summer, despite his club turning down an offer from Burnley last summer.

It’s stated by the same source that Jurgen Klopp is ‘charmed’ by the shot-stopper and the boss has now discovered the fee required if he wants any chance of bringing him to Anfield.

The Latest: Liverpool need £11m

According to Belgian website Voetbal Nieuws (via Sport Witness), Liverpool will need to cough up ‘a sum in double figures’ should they be hoping to get Anderlecht ‘around the table’ ahead of the 2023/24 term.

The Jupiler Pro League giants are ‘aiming’ to receive a fee close to €13m (£11m) which would be a record for a keeper in their division.

The 6 foot 3 colossus’ outfit would ‘like to keep’ their player, but they are of the understanding that ‘lucrative offers’ aren’t something they can reject and therefore would be willing to sanction a sale if the demanded fee was put on the table.

The Merseysiders would only need to submit a ‘sufficient bid’ for the chances of him remaining to start looking ‘slim’, with ‘cashing in’ the current mindset being deployed.

The Verdict: Kelleher replacement?

Caoimhin Kelleher has been heavily linked with an exit at the end of the season, so should he depart, Liverpool would be signing the perfect replacement in Verbruggen.

The right-footed ace has kept ten clean sheets in 31 appearances across all competitions this season and most recently helped Anderlecht secure their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League (Transfermarkt).

Following a trio of impressive performances against Cercle Brugge, Villarreal & OH Leuven, talent scout Jacek Kulig dubbed him an absolute ‘Superman’ and his form hasn’t gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Verbruggen recently received his first senior international call-up for the Netherlands for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers vs France and Gibraltar so has a promising future ahead of him which could potentially develop at Anfield should he put pen to paper.