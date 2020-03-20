Liverpool target Bellingham enjoying meteoric rise in value

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham is a little bit different to your average 16-year-old.

He is already a regular in professional football, having made 35 appearances already this season for Birmingham City in the Championship. It’s worth remembering that this is his first-ever season at senior level.

Given the quality of his displays, he has been targeted by a number of clubs across Europe, including Liverpool.

Unfortunately for the Reds, though, it looks like they will lose out on his services. Despite having an offer on the table from Anfield outfit, he is set to turn them down along with Arsenal and Manchester City, leaving Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund to fight it out, per Daily Star.

His meteoric rise is reflected in his Transfermarkt value.

Before October last year, he didn’t even have a registered value, but that number is already said to be at £10.8m – that means he has the highest value of any player at Birmingham and places him in the top 100 English players, whilst only Rayan Cherki is worth more than him amongst players born in 2003.

With that in mind, Football FanCast take a look at three reasons behind his sharp increase that give Liverpool reason to rue his transfer stance…

2018/19 breakout season

As mentioned previously, the teenager had never made an appearance in football before this term, but he made history in August last year.

On his debut against Swansea City, he became the youngest-ever Birmingham player, breaking Trevor Francis’ record.

Since then, the only way has been up. In 32 appearances, he has managed four goals and three assists, cementing his status as an important member of the Bluenoses’ squad.

Premier League and European interest

It didn’t take long for a long list of clubs to line up to try and add him to their respective squads – and that interest didn’t just come from England.

Whilst the likes of Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool made their intentions known, even German outfit Borussia Dortmund have seemingly thrown their hat into the ring.

So much so, a report a few weeks indicated that the Die Schwarzgelben had even agreed a deal for the prodigy (Sport Bild via Transfermarkt), but a development from Manchester United’s end appears to have put them in the driver’s seat – Bellingham’s parents were pictured at the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground.

Dele Alli comparisons

Whenever a young player bursts onto the scene, there are always comparisons with someone who has tread the same bath before. In this case, similarities have been drawn between Bellingham and Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli.

Interestingly, the former MK Dons man did not hit a valuation of £10.8m until he was 19, which is three years older than the Birmingham ace. However, if Bellingham can match what Alli has already achieved – he already has 62 goals in 219 matches for Spurs, and has also played in a World Cup semi-final – he will have done rather well for himself.

The sky appears to be the limit for a player Liverpool look set to miss out on.