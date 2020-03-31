Liverpool fans want Ben White to replace Dejan Lovren

Plenty of Liverpool fans on Twitter have expressed their desire to see Leeds United loanee Ben White move to Anfield next season.

The 22-year-old centre-back was an unknown entity when he arrived at Elland Road in the summer of 2019, but he has since established himself as one of the finest up and coming defensive talents in English football.

White settled into Marcelo Bielsa’s side with aplomb, impressing with his composure and ability in possession of the ball alongside the experienced Liam Cooper.

His rise to prominence even prompted discussion in October last year regarding a potential £20m Liverpool swoop for his signature, per The Argus, but no official bid was ever made known to the public.

However, it appears that the Reds faithful have been impressed with his development in West Yorkshire this season.

Who should Liverpool sign to replace Lovren?

Who should Liverpool sign to replace Lovren?

Indeed, a Liverpool fan account recently asked supporters who they would like to replace Dejan Lovren in the next transfer window, and a large contingent of fans name-checked the budding England international.

Here’s what the Liverpool fans had to say about White…

White. — David seeney (@Seenedavid) March 29, 2020

Ben White — Adam (@AdxmLFC) March 29, 2020

Ben White, without a doubt. — BRI (BLUE TICK PENDING) (@Fatscouser2006) March 29, 2020

Ben white would be really nice…. Imagine another andy tipe signing in White🤔 — Mr. J (@Vodka_en_OJ) March 29, 2020

Ben white — morsheen_ (@morsheen1) March 29, 2020

Ben White would be decent — Jay Chambers (@JChambersSN) March 30, 2020