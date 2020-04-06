Liverpool fans react to transfer link with Boubakary Soumaré

Liverpool have a whole host of talented central midfielders residing within the squad but it appears Jurgen Klopp is not completely satisfied with the options at his disposal.

Indeed, according to a recent report from Spanish media outlet Sport, the German boss is “in love” with Boubakary Soumare, a player with whom the club entered negotiations with last summer.

The report suggests that Liverpool are one of a multitude of clubs, which included Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United, expressing an interest in the 21-year-old’s services and Klopp himself is closely following his progress.

The player’s price tag was estimated at €40m (£35.2m) in January, though the same report hints that may be subject to change in light of the global pandemic.

The holding midfielder left Paris Saint-Germain for Lille in 2017 and hasn’t looked back ever since.

Given the calibre of clubs who are credited with an interest in his services, there is little doubt that Soumare is one of the most coveted young players on the continent right now.

Should Liverpool sign Soumare?

Yes Vote No Vote

In response to report, the Reds faithful were relatively mixed in their reaction. Some suggested he is a player the club should be signing, while others took a scathing swipe at the recent decision to furlough non-playing staff.

Here’s how the Liverpool fans reacted to the fresh link with Soumare…

Are we going to ask government to fund this too on tax payer money https://t.co/7mIKiCEuXm — Corleone (@Corleone0t) April 5, 2020

Damn we just won the UCL, so what are you doing with all that money. Just sign the player !!!!!!

I’ll be mad at @LFC if we lose this deal !!!!! https://t.co/hiRXH05RFB — william soweezy (@WILLIAMSOWAH) April 4, 2020

How can we afford £35m if we cant even afford to pay staff? 🤔 — David Sellers (@DavidSellers88) April 4, 2020

See ya later keita. — paul jones (@superscousela) April 4, 2020

Yeah sounds like a Klopp signing tbh — GermanLiverpoolFan (@SilvanStaiger) April 4, 2020