Kenny Dalglish’s nightmarish £36m swoop

During Kenny Dalglish’s second spell as Liverpool manager, he made some truly terrible signings.

The legendary Scot spent £20m on Stewart Downing, £7.5m on Charlie Adam and £8m on Sebastien Coates.

However, none of those were as bad as the £36m he parted with to bring Andy Carroll to Anfield.

This deal was about as bad as it gets in regards to a big-money transfer.

The Gateshead-born forward had, admittedly, enjoyed an excellent first half of the 2010/11 campaign, scoring 11 goals while also racking up seven assists – including a hat-trick against Aston Villa, and goals against Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Is Andy Carroll Liverpool's worst ever signing?

Yes Vote No Vote

However, there is no way that Dalglish should’ve spent £36m on the striker – the deal is becoming more unsightly with each passing year.

In today’s money, using the Bank of England‘s inflation calculator, Carroll’s £36m fee would be worth £44,206,510.02, which would represent a significant amount of cash even nowadays – that is only around £10m more than Liverpool spent on Mohamed Salah in 2017, signing the Egyptian for £34m.

In total, the towering striker only scored 11 goals in 58 games for the Reds, meaning that he cost the club an eye-watering £3.3m per goal and a whopping £620.7k per appearance – in terms of value for money, it doesn’t get much worse than this.

In fairness to the 31-year-old, he did help Liverpool reach an FA Cup final with a thunderous header against arch-rivals Everton in the semi-final, before almost dragging them back into the final against Chelsea – he hit a thumping effort to pull one back, and then almost headed in an equaliser but for a wonder save from Petr Cech.

No clues: Can you name the season these iconic Liverpool images belong to?

1 of 25 Which season does this iconic Liverpool image belong to? 1995/96 1996/97 1994/95 1993/94

Despite those two special moments for Carroll, the man who is now back at Newcastle endured a miserable spell at Anfield, and was a quite horrendous waste of money from Dalglish who surely shudders everytime he thinks of this deal which stained his second spell as manager.

In other news, Liverpool must give this transfer flop one last chance…