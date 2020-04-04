 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans react as Coutinho linked with Leicester move

by Jack Saville @JackSaville_ share
2 minute read 4/4/2020 | 06:30pm

Philippe Coutinho’s career hasn’t gone according to plan since he left Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018.

The Brazilian playmaker is currently on loan at Bayern Munich having failed to impress at the Nou Camp, and it seems his future lies away from Catalonia.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mirror, the 27-year-old will be sold by the club when football resumes once again.

A handful of clubs in the Premier League are interested in bringing him back to the division where he catapulted his reputation, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both enquiring about his services in recent weeks.

You would expect clubs of that stature to pay an interest in a player of Coutinho’s quality, but Leicester City are also, rather surprisingly, mooted as a potential destination.

Brendan Rodgers would reportedly love to work with the midfielder once again, though he is acutely aware of the Foxes’ inability to compete with the likes of the Red Devils in the transfer market.

In response to reports, plenty of Liverpool fans offered their thoughts.

Some suggested a move to the King Power Stadium would represent a step down while others hinted it could be an ideal destination.

Here’s how the Reds faithful reacted to the report…

