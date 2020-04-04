Liverpool fans react as Coutinho linked with Leicester move

Philippe Coutinho’s career hasn’t gone according to plan since he left Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018.

The Brazilian playmaker is currently on loan at Bayern Munich having failed to impress at the Nou Camp, and it seems his future lies away from Catalonia.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mirror, the 27-year-old will be sold by the club when football resumes once again.

A handful of clubs in the Premier League are interested in bringing him back to the division where he catapulted his reputation, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both enquiring about his services in recent weeks.

You would expect clubs of that stature to pay an interest in a player of Coutinho’s quality, but Leicester City are also, rather surprisingly, mooted as a potential destination.

Brendan Rodgers would reportedly love to work with the midfielder once again, though he is acutely aware of the Foxes’ inability to compete with the likes of the Red Devils in the transfer market.

Where should Coutinho go?

Leicester Vote Spurs Vote Man United Vote Liverpool Vote

In response to reports, plenty of Liverpool fans offered their thoughts.

Some suggested a move to the King Power Stadium would represent a step down while others hinted it could be an ideal destination.

Here’s how the Reds faithful reacted to the report…

If they get him, they would be getting an amazing player. 👌🏼 — Jubin Kurian Varghese (@jubinkv) April 3, 2020

Need to see fabinho crunch through the back of him — bruhrona virus (@lildewdivert) April 3, 2020

A major step down — Lima (@delimani9) April 3, 2020

He should absolutely go there — Ashvin (@El_Pistoleroooo) April 3, 2020

TBF Leicester might be a good place for him. Guaranteed start I’d suggest. He’d be in a good spot imo. — 🔴 KloppGypsy 🔴 (@KloppGypsy) April 3, 2020

Stating the obvious but I’d much rather see him at Leicester than Utd. Mourinho wouldn’t get the best out of him at Spurs. https://t.co/dAMIHM5rM9 — Damien Hillen (@DamienHillen) April 4, 2020

Leicester could work for him https://t.co/NzEUOAgr5y — AWOTWI VANDERPUYE 👑 (@WEBBZJAY) April 3, 2020

Imagine Maddison and Coutinho in the same XI. https://t.co/RlnzMiwlqf pic.twitter.com/e0k8ZyWqIJ — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) April 3, 2020