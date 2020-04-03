Dejan Lovren is far from a popular figure at Liverpool.
The Croatia international has endured a tumultuous career at Anfield ever since he completed his switch from Southampton in 2014, and it seems plenty of fans can’t wait for him to leave the club.
It’s certainly difficult for any central defender to stand out in a back-four that contains Virgil van Dijk, but disenchantment with Lovren started to emerge long before the Netherlands international also made the switch from St Mary’s.
But a recent report from the Daily Mail suggests the Anfield faithful will have to be content with Lovren until the summer of 2021.
Indeed, the report claims Jurgen Klopp is happy with the 30-year-old centre-back and is prepared to keep him at the club until his contract expires next year.
Klopp’s attitude towards the 2018 World Cup finalist, however, does not appear to be mirrored by the supporters.
In response to the news, fans expressed their fury and urged the Reds to get rid of Lovren, with one even suggesting they’ve been waiting four years for his departure.
Here's what the Liverpool fans had to say in response to the report…
