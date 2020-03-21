Verdict: Should Liverpool sign Diego Carlos?

Liverpool are looking to sign Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos during the summer transfer window, as reported by ABC Sevilla, via Sport Witness.

The Brazilian only joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019, for a fee of €15m (£13.8m), but it has been suggested that the Spanish outfit would expect at least triple that fee if they are to let him leave, with Barcelona joining the Reds in their interest.

They are looking to keep hold of the 27-year-old, as indicated by the fact that their sporting director Monchi has rejected any advances so far.

Liverpool do already have Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence, so it may be a challenge for him to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s team.

With the above in mind, FFC writers have given their verdicts on whether Liverpool should be moving for Carlos.

Jonathan Radcliffe

“It would be absolutely ludicrous for Liverpool to sign Carlos. The mooted €45m (£41m) is a lot of money anyway, but it makes little sense for the Reds to pay that considering what they already have.

“They have conceded the least goals in the Premier League this season, and that is mainly down to the fact that they have two top class centre-backs in Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Whilst the former may be 28, he still has plenty of time left ahead of him, and the latter is just 22 anyway. The Anfield outfit may need reinforcements, but this is not a deal worth pursuing.”

Charles Jones

“I think Diego Carlos could be a decent signing but I’m not sure he’s exactly what they need right now.

“Okay, you should never rest on your laurels, but a side with the best defensive record in the league spending such a big amount on a centre back makes very little sense.

“Joe Gomez has a lot of years ahead of him while Virgil Van Dijk doesn’t look like he’s going to stop being the best defender in the world anytime soon.

“If I were Michael Edwards I’d utilise those funds elsewhere.”

Billy Meyers

“I think Liverpool definitely need to prioritise quality over quantity this summer, and examine if any potential signing will be better than what they already have.

“In this instance, will Diego Carlos, a man potentially costing Jurgen Klopp at least €45m, be better? It is hardly set in stone that he will, so I think that this is a move that Edwards should avoid.

“Liverpool already have van Dijk and Gomez, and then the reliable Joel Matip behind them. Even if one of them were to pick up an injury, Klopp has some exciting young players in that department such as Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg, who will surely be left questioning their pathway into the first-team if the Merseysiders complete this deal.

“If Liverpool do make this move, then perhaps a loan back to Sevilla for a season or two would be sensible.

“Aside from that, however, this would be nothing more than a waste of time for Edwards.”

Should Liverpool move for Carlos?

Danny Lewis

“One of the main criticisms that can be aimed towards Liverpool is their lack of squad depth when compared to Europe’s biggest clubs. Adrian put in a questionable performance against Atletico Madrid, while there are few attacking options of great quality behind their illustrious front three.

“It can be argued that this is also the case at centre-back when you look past Gomez and van Dijk. Dejan Lovren is calamitous at times, while Matip has played just one minute of Premier League football since injuring his knee in October.

“Liverpool should be looking to bring somebody in who can actively compete with Gomez for that spot alongside van Dijk, rather than merely waiting in the wings. Carlos has the solidity to do that, as in the Europa League he averages 1 tackle per game without being dribbled past in three starts and one substitute appearances.

“The price may look offputting at first, but Liverpool don’t need to make wholesale changes, so they can afford to pay the money needed for players in key positions – while likely outgoings will also raise funds to help cover the moves.”

