Liverpool forward Diogo Jota leaving to join Premier League rivals Newcastle United is ‘out of reach’, according to journalist Jacque Talbot.

The Lowdown: Magpies interest

The Portuguese forward only put pen to paper on a new deal last summer, meaning that his contract at Anfield isn’t set to expire until 2027, but he’s recently been linked with an exit having struggled to find form since returning from injury.

Football Transfers revealed earlier this month that the Magpies are considering a move for the 26-year-old later in the summer having identified him as someone that Eddie Howe would like to bring to St. James’ Park.

The Reds, however, do not wish to lose their attacker to one of their top-four chasing rivals as stated by the same outlet, but it appears that a move is off the cards anyway.

The Latest: Talbot’s verdict

Speaking during an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room, Talbot confirmed that Newcastle do indeed hold an interest in Jota, but suggested that any kind of deal is unlikely to happen due to a £70m price tag:

“He (Diogo Jota) is liked by the club (Newcastle) but it is probably out of reach. You can see why (Newcastle target him) he ticks a lot of boxes in terms of versatility, Premier League proven. It will be around £70m for that to happen.”

Expanding on his comments, the reporter continued to state that a move is ‘not going to happen’ as a result of Jurgen Klopp not wanting to let any other of his attacking options leave alongside Roberto Firmino at the end of the season.

The Verdict: Keep hold of him

Jota has been hailed a ‘superb player’ by journalist Josh Bunting and Liverpool need to do everything they can to keep hold of him beyond the upcoming summer window.

The Adidas-sponsored star has clocked up 49 goal contributions in 101 appearances since joining the Merseyside outfit, helping them get their hands on both the FA and League Cups along the way.

The Massarelos native also currently ranks in the 99th percentile for total number of assists and the 97th percentile for most touches in the attacking penalty area, showing just how much he contributes in the final third (FBRef).

Jota’s versatility to operate in five various positions and the fact that he’s comfortable being fielded anywhere across the frontline will be an attractive attribute to Klopp, and is yet another reason why the Reds shouldn’t let him go.