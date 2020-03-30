Liverpool can secure Salah successor with Ferran Torres

Liverpool are having to wait a little longer to secure that elusive Premier League title with the world of football currently under lock and key, and it appears as if the club may already be planning for next season – if reports are to be believed.

According to the Mirror, the league’s front-runners are keen on making a splash for Valencia hotshot Ferran Torres this summer, although the interest from La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid may complicate things somewhat.

But Jurgen Klopp must do everything in his power to convince Michael Edwards into signing the 20-year-old as he could well be the ideal Mohamed Salah successor.

The Egyptian’s form over the past 18 months has been nothing short of exceptional, and this season alone, he’s managed to find the net 20 times whilst also providing nine assists, via Transfermarkt, and as a result, he has also attracted interest from the big dogs.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville even believes Salah is merely using the Merseyside club as a stepping stone.

So, it would be a smart decision to find his replacement sooner rather than later, even if he has to be an understudy for a season or two.

Liverpool should look no further than Torres, who has started to prove his exploits on the elite stage. This season, the winger has found the net six times and has also provided seven assists across La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, per Transfermarkt.

Spain U17 coach Santi Denia believes the young starlet has “got all he needs to reach the very top” and is the “complete package technically”.

While Valencia’s academy director of recruitment has lauded him as being “unpredictable” because of his ability with both feet, also noting his crossing and finishing skills, too.

The only catch – his reported €90m (£80m) release clause – but that’s probably the going rate for players with the sort of potential touted above.

Therefore, Edwards must get out the chequebook this summer, it’ll only help Klopp cope with the potential future loss of Salah and if that doesn’t ever come to fruition, then they’ve got an added threat to their attack.

