Liverpool fans react to James Pearce’s Naby Keita article

Liverpool fans have been left raving about midfielder Naby Keita after The Athletic’s James Pearce wrote an article about his struggles since leaving Germany for England in 2018.

It’s been nearly two years since his mega £52.75m move to Anfield where he took the honour of donning Steven Gerrard’s prestigious number eight shirt, but he’s yet to make a mark remotely akin to the club legend.

Pearce claims he’s the only big-money signing of the Jurgen Klopp era to not give the Reds a return on their investment, although supporters are tipping big things for him next season and in part hold his inconsistencies down to injuries.

Keita has played just 18 times this campaign with only 368 minutes coming in the Premier League, via Transfermarkt.

Earlier this month the 25-year-old claimed that injuries were the only thing holding him back from thriving under his German chief during an interview with Liverpool magazine, via the Evening Standard.

And this is what fans are saying in response to Pearce’s latest piece…

Injuries the biggest issue .. when he gets. Run of 5-6 games you can see the quality ! .. but we don’t need another Sturridge 🚑 – could be time to cut our loses and let him go — Paul Burke (@burkov_p2005) April 27, 2020

This kid will explode next season — junior (@mseehome) April 27, 2020

I think his unfortunate amount of injuries, and him not obtaining the full work permit for so long due to language difficulties, really made him struggle to make an early impact. I really hope we’ll see the best of him this season !💪🏽 — Michael Smedegaard 🇩🇰 (@_Smedegaard) April 27, 2020

Absolutely unfortunate with injuries, he’s been great whenever he’s played otherwise — The Scouse Foodie (@thescousefoodie) April 27, 2020

The best is yet to come Naby⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️ — Jaysean (@Jsean161) April 27, 2020

Next season should happen for him, hes showed some glimmers that it will work out. — KW (@Kelly_Williams2) April 27, 2020

He is a game changer and yet to taste defeat n over 35 plus games for us. — YNWA DAD (@jcanavarro) April 27, 2020

IT JUST HASN’T WORKED FOR HIM IF I WAS KLOPP I WOULD SELL HIM ON … — @sweens9 (@sweens92) April 27, 2020

Injuries have had an effect on Naby quite alright but at least he’s been amazing even if not at 💯,u all no that we have no better creative playmaker in dat squad dan Naby.Patience is good,even d fully fit midfielders we have aren’t playing up to expectations — Coded (@coded_ganiu) April 27, 2020

Remember Bobby’s first 2 seasons? They weren’t exactly spectacular either 😉 just needs time 👍 — Gary mercer (@Garymv) April 27, 2020

It’s Happened before with too many good Players when they move from a small club to a Massive Club like Liverpool 😉 but the fans need to be Patience with him 💯 I’ve watched him when he was Playing in Germany he was Boss & I’m sure he’ll get that back soon 🙌YNWA — Hamed Kashkush (@KashkushHamed) April 27, 2020

Waste of money. — ramon (@19mon86) April 27, 2020

