Liverpool fans react to James Pearce's Naby Keita article

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 29/4/2020 | 08:05am

Liverpool fans have been left raving about midfielder Naby Keita after The Athletic’s James Pearce wrote an article about his struggles since leaving Germany for England in 2018.

It’s been nearly two years since his mega £52.75m move to Anfield where he took the honour of donning Steven Gerrard’s prestigious number eight shirt, but he’s yet to make a mark remotely akin to the club legend.

Pearce claims he’s the only big-money signing of the Jurgen Klopp era to not give the Reds a return on their investment, although supporters are tipping big things for him next season and in part hold his inconsistencies down to injuries.

Keita has played just 18 times this campaign with only 368 minutes coming in the Premier League, via Transfermarkt.

What should Klopp do with Naby Keita this summer?

Keep him

Keep him

Sell him

Sell him

Earlier this month the 25-year-old claimed that injuries were the only thing holding him back from thriving under his German chief during an interview with Liverpool magazine, via the Evening Standard.

And this is what fans are saying in response to Pearce’s latest piece…

