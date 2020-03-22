Liverpool fans react to Boubakary Soumare reports

Liverpool could be closing in on a new signing, that’s if reports from Spain are to be believed, and fans have been reacting to the news on social media.

According to Sport.es, the runaway Premier League leaders have been negotiating with Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare for ‘some time’ ahead of a potential summer switch.

It’s claimed that La Liga giants Barcelona have entered the race alongside Juventus, too.

They’ve even compared him to Paul Pogba.

But would fans like to see him?

Here’s what they are saying…

Get him in I beg https://t.co/ZgPvY8DFTI — thomas (@lfcctom) March 20, 2020

Big fan of him https://t.co/ff7GoE0Dqu — dean (@deanregan__) March 21, 2020

Absolutely unbelievable talent — Don Kopleone (@donkopleone) March 20, 2020

Top player — jay tha hustler (@tyronk) March 20, 2020

Soumare and Cavinga both linked 😍😍😍 https://t.co/PNUtbq7Utp — Sxncho (@ShahRahman1712) March 21, 2020

Plenty would love to see him at the club, as seen by the reactions above, and it’s easy to see why as the 21-year-old has been making waves in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League this term.

Per WhoScored, Soumare is averaging 1.1 interceptions, 1 tackle and 1.5 dribbles per game as well as an 88.9% passing accuracy rate. He particularly stood out against Chelsea where he recorded four interceptions, four clearances and a massive five successful dribbles despite Lille losing at Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman is valued at £24.3m by Transfermarkt, but reports from Sky Sports in January suggested he’d cost the likes of Manchester United and the Blues in excess of £40m.

Other fans at Anfield wish Soumare was coming in to replace either Fabinho or Naby Keita whilst one labelled him a “Pogba regen.”

Fabinho out, Soumare or Zakaria in https://t.co/ZgPvY8DFTI — thomas (@lfcctom) March 21, 2020

New naby keita 😒😒 — Amir (@Amir93380242) March 20, 2020

Pogba regen — All Might Stan (@MGRUJ1C) March 20, 2020

Only time will tell if these reports are to be believed, but the addition of Keita has arguably failed to live up to expectations since joining in 2018 having only contributed to eight goals in 51 appearances and Jordan Henderson isn’t going to last forever either – nor do they have much of a backup behind him.

Maybe Soumare is the man to fill that void?

