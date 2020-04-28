 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans discuss possibility of signing Victor Osimhen

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 28/4/2020 | 07:10pm

Liverpool have reportedly opened up negotiations with a new forward, but sorry to disappoint, it’s not Timo Werner.

According to Le 10 Sport, the Reds are laying the foundations to clinch Lille striker Victor Osimhen this summer with talks beginning with his representatives over a potential switch to the Premier League.

The Ligue 1 outfit’s president, Gerard Lopez, has even confirmed that he’s already received offers for the 21-year-old with Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly also keen.

Osimhen has been in fine form this campaign, finding the net no fewer than 18 times in 38 appearances, including strikes in the Champions League with one coming against Chelsea.

The Nigerian, however, has split opinion amongst the Anfield faithful as many seem to have their sights set on RB Leipzig’s talisman instead.

Who would you rather Liverpool sign?

He could cost the Merseyside club between €70m (£61m) and €80m (£70m) whilst currently Transfermarkt value him at £24.3m.

And they’ve been letting their feelings known on Twitter, replying to LFC Transfer Room with their thoughts.

Here’s what has been said so far…

