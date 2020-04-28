Liverpool fans discuss possibility of signing Victor Osimhen

Liverpool have reportedly opened up negotiations with a new forward, but sorry to disappoint, it’s not Timo Werner.

According to Le 10 Sport, the Reds are laying the foundations to clinch Lille striker Victor Osimhen this summer with talks beginning with his representatives over a potential switch to the Premier League.

The Ligue 1 outfit’s president, Gerard Lopez, has even confirmed that he’s already received offers for the 21-year-old with Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly also keen.

Osimhen has been in fine form this campaign, finding the net no fewer than 18 times in 38 appearances, including strikes in the Champions League with one coming against Chelsea.

The Nigerian, however, has split opinion amongst the Anfield faithful as many seem to have their sights set on RB Leipzig’s talisman instead.

Who would you rather Liverpool sign?

Victor Osimhen Vote Timo Werner Vote Other Vote

He could cost the Merseyside club between €70m (£61m) and €80m (£70m) whilst currently Transfermarkt value him at £24.3m.

And they’ve been letting their feelings known on Twitter, replying to LFC Transfer Room with their thoughts.

Here’s what has been said so far…

Nope need Werner — redman17x (@mikethevike79) April 27, 2020

I've been waiting for this link since he made the move to Lille. Instantly evident he was gonna have huge clubs chasing him within the year – I'm just glad we are being mentioned here tbh. Hopefully there's something in this, if we don't end up with Werner or Sancho. https://t.co/vjmdKDtXRE — Keerat (@xGuiniesta) April 27, 2020

If we can’t scrape our 50 mil for werner, we won’t be getting this guy, there asking for atleast 70mil — LewisYNWA (@LewYNWA) April 27, 2020

Werner is better and can play wide too — Ali Tamimi⚡️ (@AliTamimi104) April 27, 2020

Depending on the price he’s a good player to add. — Salah (@mynameissalah) April 27, 2020

Personally think we should go for werner — Cian Jacob (@CianJacob1) April 27, 2020

this is Instead of Werner — Wares_Marty? (@marty_wares) April 27, 2020

