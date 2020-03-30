Liverpool fans react to James Pearce tweet on Suarez

With no action on the pitch, Liverpool fans have been reminiscing about a former superstar, having been spurred on by The Athletic’s James Pearce relaying a highlights reel.

The video is of Luis Suarez’s phenomenal 2013-14 campaign which saw him land the PFA Player of the Year award…

Love this. What a player. What a season that was. https://t.co/sdVQ97AcUs — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 28, 2020

It was to be his final season in the Red colours of Merseyside before he joined Barcelona in a £75m deal, and clearly, many of a Liverpool persuasion still adore him.

Which season was better?

The Uruguayan netted 31 goals in the Premier League and also chipped in with 17 assists, steering Brendan Rodgers’ side to second place, just two points behind Manchester City.

Here’s what fans have been saying about Suarez…

A magician on the pitch 🧙‍♂️ https://t.co/2O666CRXk3 — Rafiq (@kayatino) March 29, 2020

Never seen anything like it. Incredible — Tommie Vadàszi (@TommieVadaszi) March 29, 2020

Omg. Breathtakingly excellent. What a superstar. @RyanDent1 — Gareth Terry (@garethterry) March 28, 2020

There were plenty of superlatives used to describe the 33-year-old that perfectly encapsulated his campaign that year, most notably “incredible” and “breathtakingly excellent.”

Those 31 goals were the Premier League record for the most scored in any season until Mohamed Salah stepped up in 2017/18 with 32 – fans at Anfield have certainly seen their fair share of attacking prowess.

Despite this, some supporters still think that Suarez’s effort was the best they have ever witnessed by anyone in the modern-era of the top-flight.

The best season from any one to play in the prem don’t even @ me https://t.co/rjhvkvis3k — Chris (@chriscarter_13) March 29, 2020

Probably the Best Individual PL season I’ve ever seen… Untouchable that season 😅 Joke of a footballer. https://t.co/2FTJdZzPqG — Jake (@JakeRWalker18) March 29, 2020

Imagine him in this team https://t.co/KutGtZNkSg — Marty (@martymallhi) March 28, 2020

For me. The best single season in the premier league by a player of any club. Open to debate. — . (@wr_ghty) March 29, 2020

Suarez also came with a bit of a reputation, and this was acknowledged by a few others – one described him as an “absolute psychopath” whilst “rat” and “scumbag” were also used.

But such words didn’t stop them from raving over his talents, either.

Proper scumbag, but probably the best finisher I have seen play for Liverpool. https://t.co/1Pu9mbnXF3 — Bryce (@Bryce_Sp) March 29, 2020

Absolute psychopath, but he was out of this world. — 🔴YNWA🔴 (@VV01vaVV0nka) March 29, 2020

As good as he was he’s a proper rat now https://t.co/cgdVZCGhiD — Glen Atherton (@GLENATHERTON) March 28, 2020

The striker has gone on to forge a successful career in La Liga, scoring 191 goals and assisting 108 more in only 270 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

