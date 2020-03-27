Liverpool target Ferran Torres can usurp Shaqiri

For the time being, Liverpool’s title charge is on hold. Will the entire season be deemed null and void or will they finally end their 30 years of hurt? No one seems to know.

It shall also be interesting to see what happens with the transfer window. Rumours of potential incomings and outgoings continue to circulate and providing the market does open during the summer, Jurgen Klopp will be searching for ways to make his side even better.

Given they are 25 points clear in the top-flight, that doesn’t seem possible, but adding even greater depth would certainly be a good idea.

In recent times, they have been linked with a move for Valencia’s Ferran Torres (Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness). Unfortunately for Klopp, he faces considerable competition should he wish to bring the Spaniard to Anfield.

Manchester City, Barcelona and their Champions League conquerors Atletico Madrid are also in the hunt.

The Spaniard is still only 20 years of age but has enjoyed a tremendous season in Spain. So far, he has six goals and seven assists in all competitions. The winger also boasts a release clause of £81m, although it’s thought that won’t have to be activated in order to tempt Valencia to sell – Transfermarkt currently rate him at £45m.

Any deal that does go through would likely be an expensive one, but it would be worth it, certainly in terms of bolstering their attacking options.

Takumi Minamino hasn’t set the world alight since his move in January, failing to score or assist, while Xherdan Shaqiri remains an inconsistent figure. There is every reason that Torres would arrive and usurp the latter immediately – especially when one takes into account his dribbling ability.

So far this term, the young wide man has managed 1.7 successful dribbles per game in La Liga. If you compare that to the rest of the Liverpool squad, only Sadio Mane is ahead of him.

Coincidentally, the effervescent duo of Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah have also managed 1.7 successful dribbles per match when it comes to league action.

Salah is well known for being a tricky dribbler so the fact someone stacks up next to him is mightily impressive. It would be difficult to see how Torres would be a regular starter given the remarkable talents Liverpool’s front three boast. However, he could definitely surpass Shaqiri in the pecking order.

In 2019/20, the Switzerland international has played just nine times in all competitions, amassing as few as three starts. In total, the 28-year-old has 0.5 successful dribbles per outing to his name. An average match rating of 6.37 in the league sums up his efforts.

If Liverpool are to go to the next level, Torres would definitely be an upgrade on those waiting in reserve to their dangerous front three. The Spain U21 international would be an impressive investment.

