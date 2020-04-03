Liverpool fans react to link with Ferran Torres

Liverpool have recently been linked with a move for Valencia prodigy Ferran Torres.

The 20-year-old, who is a winger by trade, has scored six goals and provided seven assists in all competitions this season – a run of form that has prompted interest from the Premier League leaders, per the Daily Mirror.

The report claims that the Reds are monitoring his situation, but they are acutely aware of interest from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Valued at £45m by Transfermarkt, the youngster is the third highest valued player on the planet of all the players born in the year 2000 according to the popular football website, with Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland the only stars commanding a superior valuation.

And, with news of Liverpool’s interest in mind, supporters on Twitter have been endorsing a move for Valencia’s academy product.

Indeed, one fan suggested that the exciting prodigy is miles better than Harry Wilson, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth, and another claimed Jurgen Klopp is capable of prising the very best out of a potential future star.

Whether the Merseyside outfit will be able to beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to his signature, though, remains to be seen.

Here’s what the Liverpool fans have had to say about Torres…

He’s miles better than Wilson — Ashvin (@El_Pistoleroooo) April 2, 2020

Would take him at Liverpool looks a talent for sure — liaqat (@liaqat94449957) April 2, 2020

Yes — Sagar Nair (@SagarNa30) April 2, 2020

Seems like a good talent I’d be happy with him joining us klopp will get the best out of him. — Lee Ali (@leeali86) April 2, 2020

Absolutely — Ashvin (@El_Pistoleroooo) April 2, 2020

Get him, wonder kid on @FootballManager , u kno @FootballManager never get it wrong — Irham (@am___zz) April 2, 2020

Saw him play earlier in the season. Was Valencia’s stand out player. Would defo take at Liverpool 👍 — FW (@finlaywhite7) April 3, 2020