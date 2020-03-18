James Pearce gives update on Wijnaldum contract situation

James Pearce has provided an update on Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum’s contract situation, on The Athletic.

What did he say?

The Dutchman’s current contract comes to an end in the summer of 2021, so moving to address this situation now could avoid any awkward scenarios in the future.

When asked about the 29-year-old’s situation, Pearce said: “I’m not aware that the situation has changed with Wijnaldum. My understanding is the dialogue between his representatives and the club is ongoing, with all parties relatively relaxed at this stage. Jurgen Klopp is keen to keep hold of him and it’s something that will hopefully be resolved over the coming months.

“I agree with you on his importance. That Atletico game was the perfect example of that. He’s a class act and so much of his great work for the team goes under the radar. He’s selfless. I know he’s 30 this year and I imagine length of contract as well as wages is a sticking point but he’s a big part of what Klopp has created — both on and off the pitch.”

Important move

Considering how well Liverpool have done across the majority of this season, they should be looking to keep the core of their team together while adding to it, and Wijnaldum is definitely part of that.

He has made 33 starts across the Champions League and Premier League this campaign, scoring five goals – including the header against Atletico Madrid that Pearce mentioned.

In addition to that, the Netherlands international has made his impact known across the pitch, as shown by the fact that his Premier League averages are: 1.2 dribbles, 1 tackle and 1 clearance per game, while he also has a pass success rate of 90.9%.

Liverpool could end up finding an upgrade on the 29-year-old, but he is definitely worth keeping at Anfield.

