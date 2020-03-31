Liverpool’s Harry Wilson is worth £25m-£30m, says Michael Beale

Former Liverpool U16 manager Michael Beale, who now works as a first-team coach at Rangers, believes that Harry Wilson could command a transfer fee between £25m-£30m.

Wilson has impressed away from the club on a series of loan spells but it remains to be seen if he has a future at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

The club will have a decision to make when he eventually returns from his loan spell with Bournemouth, and Beale believes that the club will be in a strong position to command a considerable sum for his services, per The Athletic.

“I do think he’s a player who would excel in a team who are dominating the ball and playing in a really technical way,” he says.

“That could be at Liverpool. If it isn’t, then I’d suggest he’s worth about £25 million to £30 million, which gives you in an idea of how well he’s doing and how hard it is to break into Liverpool’s team.”

A fantastic price for Liverpool

The creative winger, who has been capped 13 times by the Welsh national side, first underlined his credentials to thrive at the top level during a short-term loan spell with Hull City in the 2017/18 season.

Wilson bagged seven goals and provided four assists in just 13 Championship appearances, and that set the tone for what proved to be another fruitful spell the following season with Frank Lampard’s Derby County.

Now at Bournemouth in the Premier League, the 23-year-old has scored six goals so far this season and shown promise in fleeting bursts for Eddie Howe’s struggling outfit.

This season may not have been ground-breaking but Liverpool’s academy product possesses an array of coveted qualities that will naturally boost his price-tag: flair, an eagerness to dribble, versatility in attacking positions, an eye-catching record in front of goal and, of course, a wand of a left-foot from dead ball situations.

Given everything he has to offer, Beale’s valuation is absolutely spot on and, should they decide to cash in, Liverpool should not settle for anything less than £25m.