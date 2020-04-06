Paul Robinson questions whether Harvey Elliott should be loaned out

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has warned Liverpool over their management of young midfielder Harvey Elliott should the club loan him out this summer, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

The 17-year-old arrived at the Anfield club in July 2019 after completing a move from Championship side Fulham, and has already managed seven appearances for the senior side this term.

However, Robinson warned the club to be careful in their approach to Elliott’s development in an interview with Football Insider, after being asked whether he should be sent out on loan next season.

“Elliott is in the same situation as [Rhian] Brewster,” he said.

“He will develop as a player playing with a squad of players the quality that Liverpool have got but he is not going to play 20, 30 games for Liverpool next season. It is a question of where he will develop best because he is already a top-quality player.

“It would be a big ask to go out on loan at 17 but he has shown he is more than capable. They have to be careful. You would have to pick his loan location very cleverly.

“He would command a Premier League loan like Harry Wilson – that type of situation. Liverpool are not shy of putting their youngsters out on loan.”

Decision to make

Elliott has made an impressive start to life on Merseyside.

Now the youngest player to start a match at Anfield, he has gained valuable experience in the FA Cup and EFL Cup, but will want to play on a more regular basis next season.

At 17 years old, he still has plenty of time on his side, although in the shape of Brewster, Wilson and Curtis Jones, there are other young players at the club who will provide him with competition.

While he is unlikely to play a major role next season, he will likely relish the opportunity to continue his development under Jurgen Klopp, so any loan spell will have to be carefully planned and beneficial for his career.

Liverpool need to find a club that will not only give Elliott chances in his best position, but also incorporate him into a style of play not dissimilar to Klopp’s.

That will give him the best chance to succeed elsewhere and transition back into Liverpool’s senior squad quickly once he does return.

