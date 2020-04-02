Phil Thompson tips Henderson to pip De Bruyne to POTS award

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has emerged as a front runner for the Premier League Player of the Season award and Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson believe’s he’s more worthy of the accolade than Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

What’s the word?

Amid football’s current hiatus, discussion regarding when and if the season will restart again is dominating the headlines.

However, a handful of Sky Sports pundits took a step back from that dominant narrative this week and instead focused on the most outstanding individuals on show during the 2019/20 season.

Liverpool players were naturally at the forefront of the conversation, and former Reds player Phil Thompson selected Henderson as his choice for the award.

“At this moment, I would have to go with Jordan Henderson. Going back to early December, I was one of the first to flag him up as having a possibility of player of the year, and just how important he is to Liverpool.

“He has been absolutely terrific and has had a tremendous season. I think he may just pip De Bruyne, who I have such admiration for.

“For Jordan to help bring this side a Premier League title, it would be justifiable if he was to get this accolade. Without a doubt, to be pipping De Bruyne to this award, is a testament to himself.”

More worthy than De Bruyne

Anfield icon Thompson has hit the nail on the head.

That Henderson is even being mentioned in the same breadth as De Bruyne attests to how far the England international has come in recent years.

As the leader of Liverpool’s dressing room, his influence in what has been an outstanding season cannot be underestimated.

After coming so close to winning the title in 2018/19, it would have been easy for the Reds players to drop down a gear this season. Instead, however, they have bounced back with stunning determination and that hunger to succeed has been epitomised by Henderson’s development.

Player of the Season?

De Bruyne is a generational talent who has almost averaged a goal contribution per game this season with a combined total of 25 goals and assists in 26 league appearances but, given Liverpool’s 25-point gap at the summit of the division, it simply has to Henderson’s year.

