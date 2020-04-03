Iago Aspas has blossomed since leaving Liverpool

Liverpool’s decision to sign Iago Aspas from Celta Vigo for a fee of £6m in 2013 turned out to be a rather misguided piece of business.

The diminutive forward failed to adapt to the style and speed of the Premier League, making just 15 senior appearances for the club in an underwhelming spell.

Aspas was offloaded after just one full season as Sevilla agreed a season-long loan deal, which included an option to buy him permanently for £5m at the end of the season.

That clause was eventually exercised but the Spaniard went full circle in the blinking of an eye, returning to Celta just days after he joined Sevilla.

But what ever happened to Aspas after he completed his return to Celta?

Here, Football FanCast focus on what Liverpool may have missed out on…

Where is Aspas now?

It’s an outcome that few would have anticipated but Aspas has since established himself as a rampant goal machine in La Liga, earning 18 caps for the Spanish national side in the process.

The 18-cap international has hit double figures in four consecutive La Liga seasons and is currently just one goal shy of achieving that feat for a fifth season running.

His highest tally arrived in a stunning 2017/18 campaign. A whopping 22 goals in 34 games saw him outscore Gareth Bale, Antoine Griezmann and Maxi Gomez, while his return was only bettered by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez.

Perhaps it was a case of being in the right place at the wrong time, or maybe Liverpool were simply too hasty to offload Aspas.

Regardless of the prognosis, however, it is clear from his prolific record in front of goal that the veteran attacker is well-suited to the stylistic demands of Spanish top flight football, and that, combined with his slight physical frame, may attest to his incompatibility with the English game.

Did Liverpool cash in on Aspas too soon?

As Aspas, 32, sits at the top of the club’s goal scoring charts during football’s hiatus, there can no doubt the £5m Liverpool pocketed was a snip of his true value.