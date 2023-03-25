Liverpool have been offered the chance to bring PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare to the Premier League, according to reports.

The Lowdown: Reinforcements needed

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arthur Melo will be returning to Juventus upon the expiration of his loan and Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also out of contract at the end of the season so central reinforcements will be required in the summer.

The Ivory Coast international’s deal at the Philips Stadion isn’t set to expire until 2027, but being Ruud van Nistelrooy’s top-performing defensive player, feels like he’s ready to embark on a bigger challenge in England which has been confirmed by his boss himself.

Speaking to Voetbal International, he said:

"Obviously he can handle [the Premier League]. I have challenged him because I think Ibrahim can go to the top in England. He would also be great in Italy or Spain.

"I see players in his position there now and I think Ibrahim is definitely going to take a shot at that level."

The Latest: Liverpool offered Sangare

According to 90min, Sangare is ‘ready’ to complete a move to the Premier League and it’s reported that PSV are ‘open’ to cashing in this summer whilst his value is high, with his contract having a €37m (£32m) release clause.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have been 'offered' a chance to sign him and all are ‘admirers’ of the 25-year-old.

They've apparently been ‘alerted’ by Sangare's agents that he is set to be available for transfer during the upcoming window.

The Eindhoven star’s representatives have ‘spoken’ with Jurgen Klopp and the hierarchy as well as the rest of his potential suitors to make them aware of his decision.

West Ham have also been ‘touted’ as a possible destination, but it’s claimed that he’s ideally looking to join a ‘bigger side’.

The Verdict: Get it done…

Sangare has been dubbed a ‘top talent’ by football scout Jacek Kulig and Liverpool should definitely act fast to get this deal over the line ahead of their fellow competitors.

The 6 foot 3 colossus currently ranks in the 92nd percentile for most tackles and successful take-ons per game, showing that he’s not afraid to get stuck in, win back possession and dribble past his man.

The Cote d'Ivoire native’s desire to consistently contribute to his side’s efforts in the final third hasn’t gone unnoticed either having scored seven goals and provided three assists across all competitions this season (Transfermarkt).

Finally, Sangare can operate in defensive, central and attacking midfield so would add plenty of versatility to the squad, making this deal even more of a no-brainer to complete.