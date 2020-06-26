In Pictures: The 15 key moments of Liverpool’s incredible Premier League triumph

Liverpool have done it!

Over 30 years since their last league triumph, Jurgen Klopp has led the Reds to arguably one of the greatest Premier League title victories in history.

Having suffered so many close-shaves over the years, some Liverpool fans could be forgiven for thinking their year would never come, but it has and they would never have imagined it would be done in such emphatic style.

Klopp has built a squad that hasn’t just dominated the world, but also England. Having only dropped seven points so far this season and still with seven games of the campaign still to play, the Reds’ heavy metal style of football has captivated every single football fan in the country and their coronation is richly deserved.

But with a three-month break initially threatening their title dreams and having to return in June behind closed doors, there have been so many massive moments in Liverpool’s season that many may have forgotten.

So we’ve taken a look back and listed 15 of the biggest moments in Liverpool’s sensational 19/20 Premier League winning season to refresh your memory. And the season isn’t even over yet…