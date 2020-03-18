Liverpool youngster Dixon-Bonner banging on first-team door

Liverpool midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner is surely knocking on the door of the club’s first-team.

Still just 18, he has been a key member of the club’s U23 squad, making the most appearances of anyone in the ranks, playing 16 times and making 14 starts, per FBref.

He has also made one appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s men, playing a single minute in the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town earlier this season. He was also on the bench for the EFL Cup defeat to Aston Villa.

An England youth international, he has been capped at U16 and U17 level, and has been integral to both Liverpool’s U18 side and the U23 side, as well as the UEFA U19 side, making a total of 81 appearances across all age groups, not including his senior bow.

He did sustain an injury earlier this season but was hailed by Neil Critchley, the former U23 manager, who gave a rave review of his progress throughout the campaign.

Per Rousing the Kop, he said: “He has played a lot of games for us and done extremely well this season. He’s had a really good season, and I was hoping to see him push on in the back end.”

He captained the side to FA Youth Cup glory last season, even scoring the winning penalty in the final, and appears ready to make the step up in the coming months.

Dixon-Bonner has emerged as a key member of the U23 team and is perhaps the next player in line to follow in Curtis Jones’ footsteps and become a permanent member of the senior squad.

His injury recovery will be central to that but, if he comes through that well, there is no reason that he can’t go from strength to strength.

