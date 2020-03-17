Liverpool urged to sign Jack Grealish

Kevin Phillips has urged Liverpool to sign Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish, as reported by Football Insider.

What did he say?

With the Premier League on hold, some thought is already heading towards the transfer window, and that has been the case with Liverpool.

They may be in an incredibly strong position, currently topping the league table by 25 points, but their losses against Watford and Atletico Madrid show that there is still room for improvement.

Watch Liverpool Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Phillips has offered an indication of who he thinks should be on their shopping list, saying: “Liverpool are at a point where they can splash out on the world’s best. Those world’s best players want to come and play for Liverpool and Klopp. He plays a certain style and he will not buy someone unless it plays his system.

“The obvious one is Jack Grealish. If Villa go down I am certain he will move on. Could he play for Liverpool? He is the only one out of the bottom three or four teams that could fit in that team.

“They will certainly be targeting players from top abroad teams and around the world.”

Great target

Aston Villa may be occupying a place in the relegation zone at the moment, but Grealish has still been a superb performer for them throughout the current campaign.

He has scored nine goals and provided six assists in 28 starts and two substitute appearances across the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old’s general impact can also be felt in games, as he averages a very impressive 2.7 key passes and 2.2 dribbles per game, while he is also fouled a massive 4.9 times – 1 tackle per game is also made.

This offers the indication that he may be able to come and take Georginio Wijnaldum’s place if Klopp is looking for someone to aid the attack, as the Dutchman has just three Premier League goals this term, while averaging 0.4 key passes and 1.2 dribbles per game, as per WhoScored. It should be noted that he makes 1 tackle a game as well.

Should Liverpool go for Grealish?

Yes Vote No Vote

Even outside of that, there is a reason for Liverpool to be looking at the Villa man, due to his ability to play both on the wing and centrally.

Given that Jurgen Klopp currently has Sadio Mane operating on the left, it will be difficult for Liverpool to sign a top quality back-up solely for the wing, but Grealish could battle for a place in the midfield and act as cover for the Senegal international when needed.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans were thrilled by a contract update.