Liverpool fans react to Jadon Sancho development

Liverpool have been linked with a transfer swoop for Jadon Sancho in recent months but a recent report from the Daily Mirror suggests the Premier League leaders are not in the race for the Borussia Dortmund star, who has an asking price of £100m on his head.

Indeed, the report claims that Chelsea and Manchester United will go head-to-head to secure the 20-year-old’s coveted signature, but the Reds are not even monitoring the situation.

The same report goes on to suggest that the club are eyeing other targets who are more realistically valued at less than half the price.

Given Sancho’s meteoric rise to stardom since leaving Manchester City, it is easy to understand why the Anfield faithful may be disappointed by the news.

After all, this is a world class talent in the making who has scored 31 goals and provided 42 assists in 90 games for Dortmund, while he is equally adept on both the left and right wing.

And after reading the transfer update, a handful of supporters took out their frustration on club owners Fenway Sports Group.

Indeed, some fans called for the owners to leave while another suggested Liverpool are “a joke of a club”.

Here’s what the Liverpool fans had to say in response to the report…

Joke of a club we are — GeneralPutin🌐 (@General_PutinX) March 31, 2020

Fsg out — Brett v2 (@LFC_Brett) April 1, 2020

Frustrating window yet again 😴😴😴😴 #Frustrating — 🇮🇪 Pól 💚🤍🧡 (@Pk53111353) March 31, 2020