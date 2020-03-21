James Pearce tips Liverpool’s Minamino for big role in 2020/21

Liverpool fans haven’t nearly seen enough of January arrival Takumi Minamino this season, but The Athletic’s James Pearce believes the forward could be in line for an increased role next season.

What’s been said

The Merseyside outfit are on the verge of clinching their first-ever Premier League title, although they’ll have to wait a little longer with English football currently suspended.

It’s all they have left to play for having been knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid as defending champions earlier this month.

Can Minamino fill Mane or Firmino's shoes?

Yes, I trust Jurgen Klopp Vote No, why did we sign him? Vote

And with a lack of action on the pitch, The Athletic ran a Reds-based Q&A asking fans for their thoughts on the best and worst signings the club have ever had.

One suggestion was Minamino, but Pearce was quick to play down such a suggestion, he said:

Long-term focus

The 25-year-old has been restricted to just seven appearances since swapping Austria for Anfield in a £7.25m with only three of those being starts, per Transfermarkt.

But is that really any surprise when the front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah are ahead of you in the pecking order?

The trio netted 69 goals and also provided a combined total of 25 assists between them last season, and that has certainly continued into this campaign resulting in transfer speculation linking them with moves elsewhere.

Watch Liverpool Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Mane’s 18 goals and 12 assists from 38 matches, via Transfermarkt, has resulted in Real Madrid courting his services while Bayern Munich are said to be lining up a possible £75m bid for Firmino this summer.

Los Galacticos are also keen on Salah, too, according to Spanish reports.

It remains to be seen if anyone will depart Liverpool anytime soon, but it will bear fruit for Minamino should it indeed happen.

Call yourself a Liverpool expert? How much did each of these big-money January signings cost?

1 of 19 How much did Liverpool pay to sign Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg? £7.25m £6m £7.5m £8m

The Japan international has been lauded as a ‘perfect fit’ for Klopp’s side in the past, but there’s going to be some patience before he’s utilised more, though if Pearce is correct, then those at Anfield will see a lot more of him next season.

And in other news, Liverpool show interest in signing Arsenal star this summer…