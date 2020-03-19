Liverpool correspondent James Pearce gives verdict on PL decision

The Athletic’s Liverpool reporter James Pearce has given his instant verdict to news from the Premier League that the season won’t resume until April 30th at the earliest, on his Twitter account.

It had previously been set by the FA that the season could not run past June 1st, but it has now been decided that the original date can be exceeded “indefinitely”, as confirmed on the Premier League’s official website.

This means that the current campaign will be completed, regardless of how long it takes for the season to resume.

It has also been announced that action will not be starting up again any sooner than 30th June.

This will definitely be of benefit to Liverpool, as it means they are almost certain to lift the Premier League trophy, currently topping the table by 25 points.

However, even outside of what is happening at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp, Pearce has suggested that this is the right move from the decision makers involved.

His original tweet can be seen below:

Common sense approach. Much more important things than football at the moment but when games can be played again this season has to be completed. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 19, 2020

