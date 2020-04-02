Liverpool fans react to James Pearce’s Sterling tweet

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling will not be returning to Liverpool according to The Athletic’s James Pearce.

A recent report from French media outlet L’Equipe suggested that the Reds could be in the market for Sterling, but Pearce has moved to quash those rumours stone dead.

The highly respected journalist has addressed reports regarding the futures of both Sadio Mane and Sterling in an article published on The Athletic, claiming the Anfield hierarchy are convinced that the former is happy and sees his long-term future at the club.

The prospect of Sterling re-signing for the Reds, meanwhile, is “a non-starter on every possible level.”

That settles that then!

Pearce tweeted his article out to his followers on Wednesday evening and included a brilliant line from his piece, suggesting “there’s more chance of Lord Lucan riding into Anfield on Shergar than Sterling returning to Liverpool any time soon.”

And despite the England international’s perpetual rise into the global elite since moving to the Etihad Stadium, it seems plenty of supporters are relieved by the update.

Some fans, meanwhile were simply delighted by the comical and emphatic manner in which he addressed the reports, leaving fans in little doubt that the 25-year-old is not on the club’s transfer agenda.

Here’s what the Liverpool fans had to say in response…

Finally some good news — . (@FourFourOnGlue) April 1, 2020

Imagine if Liverpool still had Sterling in the team!

The front three would be Mané, Firmino and Salah. — Jürgen Meister🇩🇪 (@SS_LFC) April 1, 2020

HAHAHAHHAA GO ON JAMES — Aaron 🔴⚪️ (@WAFCAaronJ) April 1, 2020

That’s great news James. I was getting a bit worried. Phew. — Niall Kelleher (@123anfield) April 1, 2020

When Pearce speaks we listen — MOLO (@_shameless_man) April 1, 2020

Jaaaaaaammmmmmmmesssss! — Ian Smith (@smithingfishy) April 2, 2020

Thanks James this is what I wanted — AB_LFC (@1UNbearableRED) April 2, 2020