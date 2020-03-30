Jimenez compares himself to Firmino and Aguero

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Raul Jimenez has drawn comparisons between himself, Liverpool talisman Roberto Firmino, and Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero.

What’s the word?

In the absence of Premier League football, the Mexico international has been speaking to Wolves’ official club website.

During a Q&A with the Old Gold, Jimenez – valued at £45m by Transfermarkt – was asked which Premier League footballer was most closely aligned with his playing style, and he name-checked Aguero and Firmino – two players who, by his own admission, he tries to emulate.

“I think I have different characteristics from some players, but maybe I have some similarities with Firmino and Aguero. They are very good players and I follow them and try to be similar.”

Comparing with the elite

Jimenez, who has scored 22 goals in all competitions already this season, is comparing himself with arguably the two best centre-forwards in English football.

That in itself is a testament to the former Atletico Madrid man’s confidence in his own ability, while the fact he aims to emulate Firmino will certainly please the Brazilian.

The aforementioned South American strikers are stylistically rather different, with Firmino more of a false-nine rather than a traditional number nine like Aguero, but both possess immense technical ability and a desire to contribute to the build-up play.

With 1.4 key passes and 1.8 dribbles per game so far this season, per Whoscored, there is ample evidence to suggest Wolves’ star striker is eager to act as a focal point for the attack rather than a mere poacher to finish off chances inside the penalty area.

He’s not quite at the elite table alongside Aguero and Firmino just yet, but a return of 39 goals and 18 assists from 88 appearances at Wolves suggests another successful season at Molineux could take his reputation to a higher level.

