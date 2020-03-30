Jody Morris makes big claim about ex-Liverpool striker Luis Suarez

Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris has made an eye-catching claim about former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez on Twitter after BBC Sport trio Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer debated their 10 best Premier League strikers of all time.

The show was broadcast on Saturday night with Morris clearly tuning in, with Thierry Henry, Shearer and Sergio Aguero discussed in the main about being the top three in a debate which included other names such as Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Is Jody Morris right about Luis Suarez?

Frank Lampard’s number two tweeted that he believed the former to be the best the division has seen since its inaugural season in 1992, before receiving a tweet from a fan who said they believed it should be Suarez.

If he stayed for longer he would have. Case.,,I loved him!! Top top — Jody Morris (@morriskid) March 28, 2020

The 41-year-old said he would agree if the Uruguay international stayed for longer than the two-and-a-half years he did, saying “I loved him” and labelling him as a “top, top” player.

82 goals in 133 games in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit is proof of that, but it also has to be seen as a controversial claim by a Chelsea employee – no matter how good the South American was – given he was found guilty of biting Branislav Ivanovic at Anfield on April 21, 2013.

Upon leaving Liverpool, the now 33-year-old has gone on to net a brilliant 191 times in 270 matches for Barcelona.

